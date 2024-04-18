Advancing tech with AI in 2024 Devcon Summit

DEVELOPERS Connect (Devcon) Philippines, the country’s largest community of technology experts, developers, and IT enthusiasts, is set to elevate Mindanao's thriving tech scene with the debut of the 2024 Devcon Summit in the region.

The summit aims to harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) for inclusive innovation and revolutionize the business landscape in Mindanao.

An estimated 800 to 1,000 tech enthusiasts and professionals from various sectors across the island are preparing to participate in the largest innovative conference, scheduled to take place in Davao City on June 29 to 30.

“We want to showcase what is best in Mindanao because right now, our biggest problem in Mindanao is na drain tayo sa mga talents and we wanted to showcase opportunities, work, and invest in Mindanao ( We want to showcase the best of Mindanao because our biggest challenge here is the brain drain, and we want to highlight the opportunities for work and investment in Mindanao)," Jaymar Somosot, vice president for technology, National Office, Devcon Philippines said during Wednesday’s Habi at Kape Media Forum, April 17.

Somosot revealed that previous tech events in the region, dating back to 2017 and 2018, focused primarily on product development rather than the practical application of technology and the intricate systems of machine learning and related tools necessary to operate specific devices.

“There are no specific tech conferences here, in Mindanao that really [focus] on how to use the tech [as] most are showcasing the products [and] not engaging the product itself,” he added.

Earlier this year, the non-profit organization conducted a tour of key Mindanao cities from March 1 to 11, engaging local tech leaders, ecosystem enablers, academic institutions, and local government units (LGUs) in Iligan, Davao, Bukidnon, and Cagayan de Oro.

Under the theme “Weaving Tech for All,” the event will highlight Mindanao’s leading tech experts and showcase case studies from top industries such as healthcare, retail, agriculture, construction, and more.

The summit will be supported and sponsored by prominent business tech hubs in the country, including Accenture, CoDev, Talino Venture Studios, Internet Computer Protocol Hub, Ingenuity, Ever Accountable, IONA, and Nuxify.

In October 2023, Devcon Philippines organized the Devcon Pro Summit at Whitespace Manila on Chino Roces Avenue Extension in Makati City.

Topics covered in last year’s immersive experience included leveraging emerging technology to address societal challenges, envisioning the future of development in the AI era, fostering inclusive technology ecosystems, and exploring the ethical implications of artificial intelligence (AI). DEF

Related stories: