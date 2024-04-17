Airline firm bares plan to open Manila-Seattle route

AN OFFICIAL from the Philippine Airlines (PAL) announced that they are planning to open a new route in the US as part of their expansion due to the growing demand from passengers traveling to North America.

Paolo Rene Diaz De Rivera, Philippine Airlines (PAL) sales manager, said during the Kapehan sa Dabaw on Monday morning, April 15, 2024 at SM Ecoland, that starting October 2 this year, they will launch the non-stop flights from Manila to Seattle, which will operate three times a week.

“Currently we have Guam, Honolulu, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York. We have to service this route and I think Seattle is one of the destinations that we’re looking at shortly,” Rivera said.

PAL will utilize the Boeing 777-300ER for the Seattle flights, with 380 seats covering business and economy classes.

He also said that they already have 800 booked passengers for flights going to the US and encouraged passengers to book early for low fares and check their bookings and requirements, particularly for those who will travel internationally.

“We really have… once we announced we have already 800 passengers booked on our flights. So, it’s really the demand that is there. So, we really hope to open more routes in the US,” he said.

The official, however, revealed that there’s no concrete plan yet, but they are eyeing to expand gateways not only in the US but also in other parts of the globe.

The route will operate every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, at 10:40 p.m. (PST) from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, and 11:40 p.m. (Seattle local time) from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Meanwhile, the new route would provide PAL with more chances to advertise Philippine island locations to tourists and business visitors. DEF

Related stories: