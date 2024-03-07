Amazon’s expansion fuels Davao City’s econ growth

THE Davao City Investment Promotion Center (DCIPC) has confirmed that Amazon, the global e-commerce titan, is expecting to generate 500 employees in Davao City.

This, after the city’s investment office welcomed two big Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) companies based in Manila — Foundever and Optum — last 2023.

“Amazon officially announced that they have established their branch here in the City of Davao. Amazon for virtual assistance sa mga (of the) customers – online services. And they will be hiring at least, at the minimum of 500. So actually this is the reason why the economy of Davao is growing, because of the growth of the services industry. Again, propelled by the growth also of the BPOs here in Davao,” Christian D. Cambaya, Unit Head of the Investor Assistance and Servicing of DCIPC, said during the Wednesdays Habi at Kape Media Forum, March 6, 2024.

Cambaya added that the growth of Davao City’s economy is driven by the expansion of the services industry in the city, particularly the BPO.

In fact, 51 percent of the Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) in Davao is attributed to the rapid growth of BPO industries centered in Davao City,

To recall, Amazon’s plan of expansion in the city was first announced on December 22, 2023, during a meeting held at the Dusit Thani Hotel.

The move is expected to alleviate the local economy as it paves the way for greater job opportunities and higher demands for products and services.

The establishment of Amazon in the city aims to employ full-time customer service employees working night shifts to address the need for global customer service support, particularly in the United States.

Currently, the DCIPC revealed that a total of P3 billion pledges from investors are projected this year wherein at least two to three countries have been already invited to enter the Davao market.

“For pledges this year is 3 billion pesos. But investment pledges are actually katong mga (those) companies, investors namo na wala pa nag set-up (our investors that did not set-up) yet. Mga (those) prospective investors that we have met and have signified na mag-invest sila sa (to invest in) Davao for 2024,” Cambaya concluded. DEF with Chadrev Paul Carpe, DNSC Interns

