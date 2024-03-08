ASU urges barangays to form drainage, road-clearing teams

THE head of the Ancillary Services Unit (ASU), Paul Bermejo, is urging barangays to establish their own drainage and road-clearing teams to collaborate with the ASU during operations. Speaking at the ISpeak media forum on Thursday morning, March 7, 2024, Bermejo said that having a counterpart team from the barangay would significantly expedite their workload.

“Og mahimuan unta sa mga barangay kay naa silay counterpart pod nga murag barangay drainage team nila or road clearing pod mas maayo unta gyud kay naa pod sila ing ana (If each barangay could have a counterpart like a barangay drainage team or a road clearing team, it would be better),” he said.

He highlighted the benefits of barangay drainage teams or road clearing teams, especially in areas where ASU equipment may not fit.

Bermejo said that the barangay teams, equipped with tools like wheelbarrows, shovels, and dump trucks, could respond effectively in such situations.

Given the challenge of covering the vast land area of Davao City with only 200 personnel, having barangay counterparts becomes crucial in maintaining the city's cleanliness, Bermejo explained.

The ASU has intensified road clearing operations, particularly in narrow barangay roads congested with parked vehicles and garbage. Coordination efforts involve various city offices such as the City Transport and Traffic Management Office, City Engineer’s Office, City Economic Enterprise, Public Safety and Security Office, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and the Police National Police, along with barangay officials.

The recent road clearing operation took place in Barangay 31-D Mabini, following the clearing of roads from Punta Dumalag to Barangay 76-A Bucana last month.

The next operation is scheduled for March 13. RGP



