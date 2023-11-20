ASU conducts cleaning operations in flood-affected barangays

THE Davao City Ancillary Services Unit (ASU) continues to conduct clearing operations in barangays affected by the recent flooding.

Engr. Japheth Caballero, in charge of the ASU drainage team, told the City Information Office on Monday that the unit deployed around 30 personnel in the affected barangays. There are two teams assigned in the morning, and a team works in the evening.

As of November 12, ASU has extracted approximately 32 cubic meters of waste, including garbage, vegetation, and other debris from the creek. They have also cleaned up around 125 linear meters of the creek.

Out of the nine affected barangays, the ASU is still currently conducting clean-up operations in the creeks in Samantha Homes, and small-scale clean-ups in Barangay Matina Aplaya and Barangay Bago Aplaya.

Meanwhile, the other affected barangays are scheduled for clean-up within the week or early next week.

“Naadtuan na sila (barangays) for inspection tapos naka schedule na ang clean up hopefully within this week or early next week (We have already inspected the other affected barangays, and the clean up was already scheduled, hopefully within the week or early next week),” Caballero said.

He also said that they focused their efforts on Samantha Homes due to the amount of debris that they found in the area during the inspection.

“Gihuman lang nato ang Samantha Homes kay as of the moment nakita namo na kato gyud ang daghan og debris. Ginakahadlokan namo ni Sir Paul nga ‘pag mabilin ‘tung debris sa creek, moulan unyang gabii, musaka napud ang tubig sa Samantha Homes (We finished the clean-up in Samantha Homes first because as of the moment, it was the area we identified to have a lot of debris. Sir Paul and the team are concerned that another heavy rain might flood Samantha Homes if this debris is not extracted),” he said.

Some barangays have been proactive in coordinating their jurisdiction’s flood and debris-clearing needs with the ASU.

The ASU reminds the public to observe proper waste disposal as improper waste disposal contributes to clogged drainage systems and creeks, which cause flooding during rainy seasons. CIO

