Poor drainage worsens flooding in Talomo, Tugbok

THE Davao City Engineer's Office (CEO) and the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) cited poor drainage systems in Talomo and Tugbok Districts in Davao City as one of the contributing factors in the severe flooding that affected around 6,000 families.

Based on the Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA), CEO officer-in-charge Atty. Joseph Dominic Felizarta pointed out that wastes and other non-recyclable materials are clogging the wide piping system and canals.

“Sa atoang pag-assess after sa nahitabo nga baha didto na mga lugar, nakita nato nga daghan kaayong mga basura nga na-clogged didtoa. Na-stuck sya mao ang rason nganong walay tarong flow ang tubig” (In our assessment after the flood happened in those areas, we saw that there was a lot of garbage that clogged there. They got stuck, that's the reason why the water didn’t flow properly) the official said during the special presser held on November 9 at Central 911 Headquarters in Sandawa, Davao City.

However, Felizarta affirmed that the construction of water inlets by the city to facilitate the proper drainage of excess rainwater has been completed. He said the city has always given priority to infrastructure initiatives that will lessen flooding after intense downpours.

In a separate statement, Alfredo Baluran, chief of CDRRMO, reiterated Felizarta’s statement saying that aside from the heavy downpour, waste was also stuck in the canals for a long time including big debris. He also added that the Taal Bailey Bridge toward the coastal area only worsened the state of poor drainage.

“Bisag unsaon paglimpyo, perminte gihapon ang mga basura diha. Unta tarong lang nato paglabay atoang mga basura. Kanang sa Taal Bailey, padayon gihapon nato nga asikasohon with the help of City Engineers Office para makalikay gyud ta sa pagbaha (No matter how we clean, there is always a garbage there. I wish we could dispose of our garbage properly. That of Taal Bailey, we will continue to work on that with the help of the City Engineer's Office to avoid flooding),” he concluded.

To recall, the most affected areas were from Talomo District, particularly in Barangay Bago Gallera, Bago Aplaya, Talomo Proper, Matina Aplaya, Maa, and Bali-ok and Barangay Sto. Nino in Tugbok District. DEF

Related stories: