Flood-affected families to receive financial aid

THE Davao City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) affirmed earlier this week that they will be giving financial aid to the families affected by the heavy flooding on Wednesday night, November 8.

Based on the data from the recently conducted Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA) assessed by the city’s disaster and humanitarian government agencies, around 5,803 families from seven barangays in Talomo District and one area in Tugbok District were identified to be prioritized by the city’s social services in terms of financial effort.

In a special presser on Thursday evening, November 9, 2023 at the Central 911 Compound, Daang Patnubay, Sandawa, Julie Dayaday, supervising administrative officer of the CSWDO disclosed the financial amount that the families will be receiving.

“Naga-assess gihapon mi and dili tanan pamilya nga affected makadawat og pareho nga amount because in the first place, naa tay criteria ana (We are still assessing and not all affected families will receive the same amount because in the first place, we have criteria to be followed),” she said.

“If partially damage ang ilahang balay, mudawat silag P15,000 while if totally damage sya kanang literal gyud nga daghan nasira sa ilahang mga kabalayan, makadawat sila og P20,000 pero again, dili ta mabahala because we are doing our best nga tanan pamilya didto sa mga area nga nabahaan ma-cater (If their house is partially damaged, they will receive P15,000 but if the house is totally damaged, they will receive P20,000 but again, we need not worry because we are doing our best to cater all families affected),” Dayaday continued.

On Friday morning, November 10, Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte visited families housed in an evacuation center in Bago Aplaya, Talomo District where she spoke with the barangay officials including the newly-elected officials, and handed out financial relief to the people in the area.

"Pinaalalahanan ko rin ang mga residente na magkaroon sila ng tamang family planning batay sa kanilang kakayahang pinansiyal upang mapanigurado na matapos ng pag-aaral ang mga anak nila at gumanda ang buhay nila (I also remind the residents to have proper family planning based on their financial capacity to ensure that their children finish their studies and improve their lives)," the vice president said.

