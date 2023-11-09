Vulnerable low-lying areas hit hardest by heavy rainfall

THE Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) disclosed on November 9, 2023, that several areas in Talomo District were heavily impacted by urban flooding the previous night.

CDRRMO chief Alfredo Baloran attributed the flooding to a low-lying geographical location.

He identified barangays Bago Gallera, Talomo Proper, and Ulas as the hardest-hit barangays due to the water flow from Bago Oshiro. "Nahulog ni sya nga catch basin sa tubig from Bago Oshiro (They serve as the catch basin of floodwater from Bago Oshiro)," he said.

He said the continuous two-hour heavy rainfall was the main factor contributing to the flash floods in most southern parts of the city, leading to significant water accumulation.

“Base usab sa atoang mga previous flooding report, maskin dili kusog ang pagbundak sa ulan, maka-expect gyud ta og paspas nga pagsaka sa tubig diha nga dapit (Based on our previous flood reports, even with moderate rainfall, we can anticipate a swift rise in water levels in that area)," he added.

Based on initial reports, the most affected areas were in Talomo, specifically Barangay Bago Gallera, Bago Aplaya, Talomo Proper, Matina Aplaya, Maa, Bali-ok, and Barangay Sto. Nino in Tugbok District.

The Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council later confirmed that the heavy rainfall was caused by easterlies/localized thunderstorms, resulting in the overflow of the Talomo-Lipadas River. DEF

