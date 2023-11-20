CHO warns against skin diseases, leptospirosis

THE Davao City Health Office (CHO) issued a public health reminder against leptospirosis and skin diseases after unusually heavy flooding in some areas of the city.

A total of 16 barangays were affected by the heavy flooding on November 9. Of the 16 villages, nine were identified as among the worst-hit.

Around 476 families in Bago Aplaya, 1,011 families in Bago Gallera, 421 families in Baliok Talomo District, 475 families in Catalunan Pequeño, seven families in Ma-a, 1,800 families in Talomo Proper, and 1,612 families in Matina Aplaya were affected by the flood and were in need of immediate assistance.

Barangays Matina Crossing and Sto. Niño in Tugbok District were also flooded.

CHO Head Dr. Thomas Miguel Ababon said medical teams were deployed to ensure the health of evacuees. He said no major injuries were caused by the flooding, and that anti-infection medication has been given to those with minor injuries.

“Naa’y mga injury, mga samad-samad lang ginagmay tapos na-dressing na sila, and then antibiotic, tetanus toxoid, and doxycycline as prophylaxis,” Ababon said in an interview with the City Information Office on Monday.

Ababon said medical teams are still on standby in the worst-hit areas. Barangay and District Health centers are also open to cater to affected residents.

Aside from this, the CHO Head warned against secondary health risks that flooding entails such as the possibility of catching leptospirosis and other skin diseases.

Leptospirosis is a potentially fatal disease resulting from direct and indirect exposure to the Leptospira bacteria common in brown rats. Urine from infected brown rats carried by flood water can transfer the bacteria to a human host.

High fever, headache, chills, muscle aches, vomiting, jaundice, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and rash are the usual symptoms of leptospirosis.

Medical teams deployed in the worst-hit areas, Ababon said, continue to offer preventive medication against leptospirosis, skin diseases and other infections brought about by infected flood water.

Ababon urged the public to remain cautious and to visit the nearest health center for any health concerns.

“Avoid wading sa baha nga tubig. Kung dili kinahanglan ayaw paglusong sa tubig. And then, pareha ana– kung mag-ulan og kusog na ang ulan and then bahaunon ang inyong lugar, ayaw paabot na magbaha, mag-evacuate na (Avoid wading in flood waters. If not necessary, do not wade in the water. And then, just like what happened, if it rains and the rainfall is heavy and your area is prone to flooding, do not wait for the flood, evacuate before it happens),” Ababon said. CIO

