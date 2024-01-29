Atty. Migs denies claims she was brains behind PI drive

PBA Partylist Representative Margarita “Atty. Migs” Nograles has debunked the allegations over her alleged involvement in the People's Initiative (PI) for Charter change in Davao City.

Based on her statement in a local radio interview earlier this week, the official refuted the claims of Congressman Paolo "Pulong" Duterte which was originally made public last January 10, 2024, through his Facebook saying that Nograles is the mastermind of the political campaign aiming to amend the Philippine’s 1987 Constitution.

“Wala po ako dito no'n, and no comment po ako do’n sa allegations because I don't know saan nanggaling 'yun, but he (Cong. Duterte) is free to talk, anyone is free to talk”, Nograles said.

(I was not there, and I don’t have a comment for the allegations because I don't know where it came from, but he (Cong. Duterte) is free to talk, anyone is free to talk).

She also explained that the will and decision of the people should be respected as it is part of the democratic process; however, no such process has been conducted.

“It really depends kasi People's Initiative nga siya, depende 'yan sa tao if gusto nila. I have not seen, I have not been here, it really depends on kung makuha po 'yung number and if gusto ng mga tao, it's the right of the people,” Nograles said.

(It really depends because it is a People's Initiative, it depends on the people if they want it. I have not seen it, I have not been there, it really depends on whether the number can be reached and if the people want it, it's the right of the people).

However, due to mixed reactions circulating on social media, the politician denied the speculations over their feud with the Duterte family and that she’s ready to face the Dutertes to enlighten the public.

“As far as I’m concerned, wala naman pong away, I think it's the social media spinning controversies na binubuhay ang mga patay naman na isyu no. So, I cannot say na may away, kasi as far as I'm concerned, wala naman pong nangyayaring masama,” she added.

(As far as I'm concerned, there is no misunderstanding. I think it's the social media spinning controversies and reviving past issues. So, I cannot say that there is a fight, because as far as I'm concerned, there is nothing happened).

To recall, the First District Representative Duterte himself posted a statement last January 10 citing Nograles’ political initiative in supporting the Charter change (Cha-cha) by conducting grassroots programs in most areas in the jurisdiction.

It was reported that individuals, particularly in his districts, were given P100 to P10,000 in exchange for their signature, as these are needed for the political transition.

“I was informed that PBA Partylist Rep. Margarita “Migs” Nograles is spearheading the PI movement in Davao City. I am against this people’s initiative as this is not the people’s voice but the voice of a few who wanted to perpetuate themselves in power”, he expressed.

On Sunday afternoon, January 28, more than 16,000 citizens across the city participated in a historical “Unity for One Nation, One Prayer” rally at San Pedro Square in San Pedro Street, Davao City.

This is their way of voicing out their negative sentiments following their collective call “Dabawenyos are not for sale”.

On the other hand, hundreds of leaders and officials from the country had gathered in the Hakbang ng Maisug-Leaders Forum for Transparency, Accountability, Peace, and Security, at the Grand Men Seng Hotel, Magallanes, Davao City on the same day wherein one of the major topics being discussed was the heated People’s Initiative.

