Atty. Migs laments being villain in PI story

“Noong bata pa ako pangarap ko ang maging isang Disney princess sa isang fairytale, halos lahat naman ata ng mga babae ganito. Fast forward today, aba parang naging totoo. May gumawa ng fairytale at kasama ako, pero yun lang according to their script, hindi na ako ang Disney princess, ako na bigla ang wicked queen of the south,” the lawyer-politician narrated on the video called “Story Time with Atty. Migs”.

(When I was young, my dream was to be a Disney princess in a fairytale. Almost all girls have dreamed of becoming one. Fast forward to today, well it seems my dream came true. Someone made a fairytale and I was included, but according to their script, I'm no longer the Disney princess, I'm suddenly the wicked queen of the south).

Nograles clarified that the speculations against her are baseless or fabricated as she was out of the country when the issue blew up in the Philippines, particularly in Davao City.

She later on explained that her office is busy helping constituents of Davao City recently affected by the massive flooding caused by shear line and localized thunderstorms.

“Once a upon a time at habang bumabaha sa kanilang paligid biglang ako na daw ang wicked queen of the south at mastermind. Namigay pa daw ako ng pera kapalit ng pirma. Paano ako makakapagbigay ng pera at paano ako makapag-mobilize ng mga tao if I was out of the country (Once upon a time and while the flood hit their area, suddenly I am the wicked queen of the south and the mastermind. They even said that I gave money in exchange for a signature. How can I give money and how can I mobilize people if I was out of the country),” Nograles said.

Nograles hinted in her video that it was Pulong Duterte who was misinforming Dabawenyos by telling them that she was the brains behind the political campaign to amend the Philippines’ 1987 constitution.

However, despite the political drama between the two, the official stated that Duterte has the freedom to air sentiments and she would acknowledge it, politically.

"I was not there, and I don’t have a comment for the allegations because I don't know where it came from, but he [Cong. Duterte] is free to talk, anyone is free to talk," she assured in a radio interview. DEF



