‘Avoid travel’ to Mindanao

THE unsteady peace process system and historical grievances rooted in a long-decade ethnoreligious and geopolitical conflict in the southern Philippine island of Mindanao have remained the focus and central substructure of international travel restrictions, including the global media.

Countries, particularly those in an intergovernmental political and economic forum (G7) are sensitive to any political movement or any destabilizations, causing them to impose travel advisories to certain places which further impact the Philippines’ and other country’s bilateral relationships and the socioeconomic development of a region that is subject to travel issues.

This is now what the archipelago’s “land of promise” is currently facing.

Canada’s surprise travel advisory earlier this month contradicted the mainstream reporting depicting the present condition of most regions of the island as now free of violence, insurgency, and terrorism.

Barmm situation

In fact, the creation of the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) last 2018 opens a lot of opportunities in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim in Mindanao (Barmm) apparent on the ongoing foreign investments, further strengthening the economic landscape of the area and improving peace and economic situation among tri-people (Muslims, Lumads, and Christians).

Over the past five years, Bangsamoro region’s economy has consecutively ranked in the top three or five fastest-growing regions in the Philippines, especially in the agricultural sector where, in 2022, the area recorded a 6.6 percent rate as announced by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA-Barmm).

Security-wise, according to the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity (Opapru) Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. during the recent 3rd Bangsamoro Public Order and Security Conference, Barmm has significantly improved due to the newly created Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) under the present administration.

“The joining of the MNLF of Chair Nur Misuari with the MILF-led BTA is auspicious and heralds a significant step towards unity in the Barmm,” Galvez pointed out.

Mindanao’s economy

Currently, Mindanao is already positioned to boost the nation's economy by 2024 as presented during the Philippine Economic Briefing (PEB) in Davao City last 2023.

The rising economy in several areas in the past few years can be attributed to the island’s growing industries of tourism and agriculture and clean renewable energy.

In line with this, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has tied with other international development partners to secure financing, climate adaptation, elevate poverty, disaster resiliency, and post-conflict rehabilitation on the island; for so long, Mindanao has always demonstrated its worth as key contributor to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Canada’s travel advisory

The Canadian government issued an alert on January 10th, advising travelers not to visit the following Mindanao provinces because of the grave risk of terrorism, kidnapping, high rates of criminal activity, and violent conflicts between rebel groups and security forces:

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (which includes Lanao del Sur and Maguindanao), Northern Mindanao (which includes Bukidnon, Camiguin, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental, and Misamis Oriental), Soccsksargen (which includes Cotabato, Sarangani, South Cotabato, and Sultan Kudarat), and Zamboanga Peninsula (which includes Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, and Zamboanga Sibugay) are the Mindanao provinces listed in the advisory.

On the other hand, the recommendation also advised travelers to stay away from non-essential travel to the following destinations in Eastern Mindanao: Caraga (Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte, except Siargao Island).

Its neighboring areas and regions in Eastern Mindanao were also included, only excluding Davao City from the negative advisory, prompting officials and businessmen in the jurisdiction to question the decision.

