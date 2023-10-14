Breast cancer patients’ journey (1st of 2-part series)

ELLA L. Florida of Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur, felt a lump on her breast last year. She thought nothing about it but still felt the need to seek a doctor's advice. Her doctor prescribed she undergo a mammogram since it was only through this test that they could tell if hers was malignant and needed surgery procedure the soonest time possible or if it was just a benign tumor.

Her mammogram results yielded negative for cancer, meaning that her tumor was just benign. But since the size of the lump was already alarming at 13cm in diameter, and still growing, her doctors advised her to undergo surgery to remove it.

At first, she was hesitant not only because she was afraid to go under the knife, but also because she didn't have the money for an operation.

"Wala sad koy runner ug watcher. Naa koy mga igsuon pero naa nay mga pamilya, ang akong mga pag-umangkon naa na puy mga anak ug pamilya ilaha. So wala gyud koy mapamalihogan (I don't have a runner and a watcher at the hospital. I have siblings but they all have a family of their own, and my nephews and nieces also have their own children and family. So, I don't have anyone to request to help me with at the hospital)," she said during an interview outside the Southern Philippines Medical Center's (SPMC) Adult Cancer Unit as she was queueing for her radiation therapy.

A runner is a person, either a relative or a friend of the patient, who is tasked to buy anything a patient needs outside or inside the hospital. He or she usually patiently waits outside for a call from the nurse station whenever a patient or her doctor needs him to buy something, such as medicines or medical equipment needed for a procedure.

Meanwhile, a watcher is a caretaker of the patient while he or she is inside the hospital. They could either be a relative or a friend of the patient who could help the latter in changing clothes, taking a bath, or anything that a patient cannot do by herself.

Although still living, Ella's mom is already 84 years old and she cannot be Ella's watcher nor runner. Ella narrated that she had a live-in partner before but he died five years ago and they had no child and she didn't bother to fall in love again.

Fortunately, Ella's two friends encouraged her to undergo the operation as they were willing to be her runner and watcher.

To make the story short, Ella went to SPMC, the largest government hospital in Mindanao, to proceed with the surgery to remove her breast lump.

Since she was not a member of PhilHealth, she was advised by the social worker manning the Social Welfare office inside the SPMC to register for emergency PhilHealth for Indigents so that her hospital bill, medicines, and laboratories would be covered.

"Maayo na lang gani kay naa ra diha sa sulod ang PhilHealth office (pointing to the hospital), makapa-register dayon ka, dire-diretso na (It's a good thing that the PhilHealth office is already inside, you can easily register, and then proceed to next step)," she said.

After the removal of her breast lump, it was biopsied to verify whether it was indeed benign.

However, after around three weeks of an agonizing wait, Ella had gotten the result and took it to her surgeon. Her world crumbled apart upon hearing that she already had breast cancer stage 3-A.