Breast cancer patients’ journey (2nd of two-part series)

State of breast cancer patients in other areas in PH

The experience of cancer patients here in the Davao Region also mirrors the same in other parts of the country.

In Manila for example, Dr. Josephine Contreras-Tolentino, Medical Oncologist (Section Head) at The Medical City, relayed during the fourth SwissCham Roundtable Series entitled Inspiring Conversations on Breast Cancer in the Philippines on August 31, 2023 an experience of her patient in getting medical treatment for her breast cancer.

Dr. Contreras-Tolentino narrated that her patient Maria, not her real name, had gone through almost the same process.

When Maria was diagnosed with cancer, even with HMO (Health Maintenance Organization) insurance, she still sought financial assistance from government agencies, like the PCSO, DSWD, public officials, and the DOH since her HMO insurance only covers one session of chemotherapy.

Maria encountered several problems seeking financial assistance from these offices. In PCSO for example, she had to get quotations from three different centers to get a subsidy of P10,000. While in DSWD, there were a lot of forms for her to fill out and documents that needed to be accomplished. In Malasakit centers, however, she was advised that she could only get free medicines if she continued treatment at a public hospital.

Transferring to a government hospital posed more challenges for Maria, because public hospitals are far from her residence, and traveling alone can make her wearier and weaker.

She also found it difficult to transfer to any healthcare facility because her medical records were already at The Medical City, aside from the confidence in the team at The Medical City dealing with her case.

Local support group

According to Dr. Alfonso G. Nuñez III, Interim Executive Director of the Philippine Cancer Center, there are a lot of government financing support programs for cancer patients aimed at assisting individuals and families affected by cancer.

"Recognizing the significant financial burden associated with cancer care, the Philippine government has implemented measures to ensure that cancer patients have access to affordable and quality medical services," Dr. Nuñez said during the fifth SwissCham Roundtable Series entitled Inspiring Conversations on Breast Cancer in the Philippines on August 31, 2023.

"From the DOH-Cancer Control Program, the Cancer, Supportive Care, and Palliative Care Medicines Access Program (CSPMAP) and the Cancer Assistance Fund or the CAF, these were institutionalized. PhilHealth provides coverage for a variety of cancer-related treatments including surgeries, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and other medically necessary interventions," he added.

This is also reiterated by Ella, saying: "Daghan man ka'g kadaganan, mag tiyaga lang lagi (You have a lot of offices to get assistance from, you just need to persevere)," she said.

Meanwhile, Cherrylin Casuga, the current president of Amuma Davao, a local support group for cancer patients, survivors, and their caregivers, confirmed that indeed they have been receiving messages from cancer patients seeking medical assistance.

"Mostly those who message us for financial assistance are those who are not members of Amuma Davao. And honestly, we can only give them so much. But what we often do is connect them to the ‘right persons’ who can help them with their treatments or give them priority when queueing up at offices for financial help," Casuga said.