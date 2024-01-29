‘Brotherly love’: Sara says of Baste’s call for PBBM’s to resign

In a Facebook post on January 29, 2024, the vice president said, “I can only surmise that Mayor Sebastian Duterte is coming from a place of brotherly love, coupled by the common sentiment that I do not deserve the despicable treatment that I am receiving from some sectors within the circle of the President.”

Sara highlighted the Filipino people's trust in her, expressing gratitude for their support despite the attacks.

“Kasama ng tiwalang ito, ang tiwalang kakayanin ko ang anumang atake, black propaganda, paninirang-puri, at iba pang mga hamon na ibabato sa aking pagkatao (With this trust is the confidence that I can handle any attack, black propaganda, slander, and other challenges thrown at my character)," she said.

She asserted her resilience against black propaganda, slander, and challenges to her character, emphasizing her commitment to her role as Secretary of Education unless directed otherwise by the President.

During a prayer rally on January 28, 2024, at San Pedro Square, Sara thanked supporters for their unwavering backing in their political endeavors.

She acknowledged their strong support, expressing her heartfelt gratitude for their continuous presence in her political journey.

Earlier that day, Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte said in his speech that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. should resign from his post because of his lack of love and aspiration for the country.

