Pulong raises concerns over House Speaker dynamics

Having served under three former house speakers Pantaleon C. Alvarez, Alan Peter Cayetano, and Lord Allan Velasco, Duterte that most congressmen are afraid of potential removal from the congress, citing the suspension of Negros Oriental Third District Rep. Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. by House Speaker Martin Romualdez as an example.

He suggested that the same fate awaits him, alleging that Puwersa ng Bayaning Atleta (PBA) Partylist Representative Margarita “Atty. Migs” Nograles is planning such actions.

During the prayer rally on Sunday evening, January 28, 2024 at the San Pedro Square, he said, “Didtoa pod ko padulong sigurado. Gi-andaman naku anang partylist nga babae dira. Nagtuo siya nga wala ko kabalo. Sige, gusto ka day mag-hearing tas congress (I might head in that direction for sure. I've been anticipating that woman in the party list. She believes I'm unaware. Sure, do you want to have a hearing in Congress).”

After releasing a statement on the People’s Initiative (PI) for Charter Change, Duterte claimed that his enemies in Manila have started retaliating against him, distorting his words and labeling him as a drug smuggler.

Responding to the accusations, he questioned why, if he were a drug smuggler, he would still be in public service.

Referring to his brother Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte's speech at the 'Hakbang ng Maisug-Leaders Forum for Transparency, Accountability, Peace, and Security' earlier that day, Paolo expressed his own concerns regarding the PI.

Unlike Sebastian, who jokingly suggested seeking political asylum in Indonesia, Paolo stated that he would remain in Davao, saying, “Diri ko natawo, diri ko mamatay (I was born here, I will die here).” RGP



