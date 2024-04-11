Bucana bridge in coastal road to open to public in Q1 2026

In a press release, DPWH Senior Undersecretary Emil K. Sadain said the bridge project, which is an integral part of the Davao City Coastal Bypass Road, can approximately hold about 35,000 vehicles every day, alleviating the east-west traffic congestion in the coastal areas of Davao City.

“[T]he Bucana Bridge is anticipated to complement the Davao City Coastal Road serving as an alternative route to the existing urban road network in Davao that will aid in decongesting the traffic in the old route,” DPWH said.

Sadain said the Unified Project Management Office-Bridges Management Cluster (UPMO-BMC) is working closely in the implementation of the project with its contractor China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) pushing forward with its construction activities beginning in November 2023 and is currently focused on the bored piling works.

Sadain, who is also in-charge of DPWH infrastructure flagship projects, said the construction of the modern bridge will be finished in 24 months.

The official together with UPMO-BMC Project Director Rodrigo I. Delos Reyes inspected the bridge on Friday, April 5, 2024.

The ongoing construction of the project, which is a four-lane six-span extradosed bridge and approach roads, is located at the estuary of the Davao River.

DPWH said the total length of the bridge is 480 meters with embankment roads of 420 meters and 440 meters and the width of the bridge deck is 22.24 meters, designed for a bidirectional four-lane setup.

Citing the report from the contractor, the project’s accomplishment status is at 8.23 percent.

The bridge project has a total project cost of P4.304 billion, funded by the assistance of the Government of the People’s Republic of China (GPRC) under the China Aid-Grant.

The detailed engineering design for the project was completed on April 28, 2023, by the consortium of CCCC Highway Consultant Co., Ltd. and Beijing Zhongjiao Road and Bridge Supervision Co., Ltd who are likewise providing consulting services on the construction supervision of the Bucana Bridge.

“Although challenges affecting the project implementation are inevitable, DPWH has always guaranteed to provide the utmost transparency and accountability in delivering top-notch infrastructure facilities all centered on improving the lives of every Filipino,” the department said.

The Bucana Bridge, DPWH said, can “become an added gateway towards faster movement of economic activities, more livelihood opportunities, and the promotion of tourism across” the city. RGL

