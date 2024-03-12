CHO opens Animal Bite Treatment Center in Tibungco

This is the 7th operating ABTC in the city along with the main office on Magallanes Street and the one located at the Southern Philippines Medical Center.

Dr. Tomas Miguel Ababon, officer-in-charge of the CHO, said in an interview with the City Information Office (CIO) on Friday that the CHO opened ABTCs in the district health centers as they saw the need for more treatment centers to cater to the number of clients seeking their services.

“Nag-abri ta’g animal bite treatment center because there is really a need, nakita nato nga kinahanglan gyud kaayo siya sa community. Just like what I said, before na isa pa lang ang atoang treatment center, animal bite treatment center, makacater sila’g almost 1000 per day, so karon naa na ta’y pito naa gihapon sa mga 300 ang average sa Magallanes lang. That means daghan kaayo gyud ang mga biktima ani’ng mga pets; mura’g nagkadaghan pa gyud ang kining nagapabakuna kaning mga pet owners, dili lang sa stray dogs [We opened Animal Bite Treatment Centers because we saw the need in the communities. Just like I said, before when we only had one treatment center on Magallanes, we catered to almost 1000 clients per day. Currently, despite having seven other ABTCs, our main office still caters to an average number of 300 clients per day. It only shows that there are a lot of victims of animal bites in the city, and the majority of our clients are pet owners, not only due to stray dogs],” he said.

In 2023, the Animal Bite Treatment Center catered to 33,823 clients. Out of this, 17,957 cases were dog bites; the majority of which are done by pets.

During the launching and blessing of the new treatment center, an official from the City Veterinarian's Office (CVO) gave a brief lecture on responsible pet ownership and encouraged pet owners to have their pets vaccinated and registered.

Both the CHO and the CVO reiterated that rabies is preventable. Both offices also offer free anti-rabies vaccination for humans (courtesy of CHO) and for dogs and cats through the CVO.

Dr. Annaliza Malubay, CHO Medical Officer IV, also gave a lecture on how to prevent rabies at the community level, emphasizing the importance of proper wound management.

Malubay reminded the public that when one gets bitten by an animal, immediately wash the bitten area with soap and running water for 15 minutes before cleaning the wound with antiseptic.

Bite victims are also advised to observe the animal for 14 days. She also urged the public to get vaccinated to prevent rabies.

The CHO urged Dabawenyos anew to visit the nearest Animal Bite Treatment Center in their area and finish their anti-rabies vaccination to ensure that they are protected from the disease. The Animal Bite Treatment Centers offer free anti-rabies vaccination and consultation.

The Animal Bite Treatment Center in Tibungco is open every Tuesday and Friday. CIO

