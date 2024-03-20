City Council lauds 7 universities included in EduRank’s top 100

Councilor Pilar C. Braga, chairperson of the committee on education, science and technology, arts and culture, announced the Top 7 universities in Davao City that are included in EduRank’s Top 100 universities in the Philippines for 2024 at the Sangguniang Panlungsod on Tuesday morning, March 19, 2024.

“This 20th City Council commends and congratulates the top seven universities in Davao City, based on the research of Edurank.Org for the top 100 universities in the Philippines 2024,” Braga wrote in the resolution.

The University of Mindanao secured the 19th post, with Ateneo de Davao University following on the 23rd.

Meanwhile, the University of the Philippines Mindanao was ranked 48th, and the University of Southeastern Philippines achieved the 51st spot.

The University of Immaculate Conception was placed 68th, while the Davao Doctor’s College and the Holy Cross of Davao College also showed notable performances, ranking 116th and 124th, respectively.

The University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman took the first place, followed by De La Salle University Manila, Ateneo de Manila University, University of Santo Tomas, and UP Los Baños, in that order.

Using the broadest reference database available, the ranking takes into account about 500,000 citations from 58.8K academic articles published by 229 institutions in the Philippines, in addition to the presence of 1,093 noteworthy graduates.

The EduRank Organization conducted this global assessment of higher education institutions on the basis of their academic reputation, research contributions, and student feedback. The evaluation was completed on February 29, 2024. Ezekiah Morales, DNSC intern

