Davao

City Population Office offers free vasectomy in January

The number of individuals opting for the free No-Scalpel Vasectomy (NSV) provided by the Local Government of Davao has risen to approximately 90 patients for 2023, as per the City Health Office (CHO) Population Division.
The number of individuals opting for the free No-Scalpel Vasectomy (NSV) provided by the Local Government of Davao has risen to approximately 90 patients for 2023, as per the City Health Office (CHO) Population Division.Photo credit to Davao CIO

THE Davao City Population Office released its January schedule for its monthly free no-scalpel vasectomy (NSV) service. 

The city has been offering free NSV since 2008 and has been implementing the said program every last Friday of the month. 

For January, the free NSV is scheduled on January 26, 2024, at 8 am at the Buhangin District Health Center. 

The NSV is a more sensible family planning method with a procedure that only takes around 10 to 15  minutes with minimal aftercare needed. 

For more details and to register for the free NSV service, Dabawenyos may contact the office at 09952024680 or send an email to citypopulationofficeofdavao@gmail.com. CIO

Related stories:

The number of individuals opting for the free No-Scalpel Vasectomy (NSV) provided by the Local Government of Davao has risen to approximately 90 patients for 2023, as per the City Health Office (CHO) Population Division.
90 avail of No-Scalpel Vasectomy program in Davao City
The number of individuals opting for the free No-Scalpel Vasectomy (NSV) provided by the Local Government of Davao has risen to approximately 90 patients for 2023, as per the City Health Office (CHO) Population Division.
Increase in no-scalpel vasectomy clients seen
The number of individuals opting for the free No-Scalpel Vasectomy (NSV) provided by the Local Government of Davao has risen to approximately 90 patients for 2023, as per the City Health Office (CHO) Population Division.
City Health Official: Vasectomy does not remove men’s testicles
Davao City Health Office
family planning
Davao City Population Office
Davao City
contraception
Vasectomy
Davao CHO
No Scalpel Vasectomy
Non-Scalpel Vasectomy
NSV procedure

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
logo
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph