City Population Office offers free vasectomy in January

THE Davao City Population Office released its January schedule for its monthly free no-scalpel vasectomy (NSV) service.

The city has been offering free NSV since 2008 and has been implementing the said program every last Friday of the month.

For January, the free NSV is scheduled on January 26, 2024, at 8 am at the Buhangin District Health Center.

The NSV is a more sensible family planning method with a procedure that only takes around 10 to 15 minutes with minimal aftercare needed.

For more details and to register for the free NSV service, Dabawenyos may contact the office at 09952024680 or send an email to citypopulationofficeofdavao@gmail.com. CIO

