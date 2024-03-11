City’s fire district to hold ‘Fire Square Roadshow’

THE Davao City Fire District will hold a "Fire Square Roadshow" for elementary school students as part of the observance of National Fire Prevention Month this month.

Fire Senior Inspector Francis Marie Sendrijas, chief of the Public Information Unit of the Davao City Fire District, said in a radio interview on Super Radyo Davao, on Saturday, March 9, 2024, that there are various activities prepared by the fire district such as mini rappelling drills that are expected to entertain and provide education to the children.

"The objective of this fire roadshow is to educate our kids when it comes to fire safety and fire prevention and of course the other mandates of BFP which is emergency and rescue operations," she said.

Apart from this, the fire district will also display equipment such as firefighting; emergency medical services; and rescue equipment.

The activity, which will run until March 10, will be held at SM City at Ecoland, Matina this city from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The fire district will also conduct fire drills on March 13 in major establishments in the city that can cater to several number of people.

Sendrijas expressed that it will be led by 15 fire stations in the city under their respective areas of responsibility.

There is also "Fire Truck Visibility" where fire trucks are on standby in various streets of the city. She explained that there is no need to be alarmed when they see fire trucks on standby in their areas as it does not mean that there is a fire incident in their areas. She said the fire district is just taking a proactive approach to fire prevention and reminding the people to be always vigilant.

These various activities are aimed at strengthening the services and warning people to be smart when it comes to fire prevention.

As of March 2024, there are around 110 fire incidents in the city, compared to last year's 89. RGP



