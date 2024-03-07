BFP-Davao short of 10K personnel

AN OFFICIAL from the Bureau of Fire Protection-Davao Region (BFP-Davao) said they are short of 10,000 personnel.

Insp. Paul Jorge Barozzo, spokesperson of BFP-Davao, said during the AFP-PNP Press Conference on Wednesday morning, March 6, 2024, at the Royal Mandaya Hotel, that under BFP-Davao they have only around 1,800 personnel who are scattered in the region.

“We are in the process of recruitment every year, syempre meron din po tayong regular recruitment for the month of July for the second quarter of the month (We are in the process of recruitment every year also we have regular recruitment for the month of July for the second quarter),” he said.

Those interested in applying may visit the BFP-Davao office for screening; last December 2023, the office had 90 applicants.

Meanwhile, based on the data of BFP-Davao as of February 2024, the number of fire incidents in the region has increased with 135 recorded compared to 96 in 2023 in the same period. In Davao City alone, there were 48 fire incidents for February 2024, which is higher by 10 than in 2023 with 38.

“Tumataas ang ating sunog bunsod na rin po ng umiinit na panahon or maagang pag-init ng panahon (The number of fire incidents have increased because of the warming weather or the early warming of the weather),” he said.

He then assured that despite the increasing number of fire incidents, the personnel of BFP-Davao are ready to respond to fire emergencies and natural disasters that may arise.

The BFP-Davao has prepared month-long activities in celebration of Fire Prevention Month. Last March 4, they had a kick-off ceremony at the SM Lanang Premier. They have open houses in which the BFP-Davao will open their stations for children and spectators. From March 9 to 10, they will have a fire roadshow at SM Ecoland, a series of activities where children can perform the work of firefighters. RGP



