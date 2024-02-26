Cops: Edsa commemoration in city ‘successful, peaceful’

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) concluded the 38th commemoration of the Edsa People Power Revolution rally on Sunday, February 25 along Roxas Freedom Park, in this city successful and orderly.
“Generally peaceful ang atoang event didtoa and walay natala na mga threats or any violent movements. Dako ang pasalamat nato sa mga kapulisan” DCPO spokesperson, Captain Hazel Tuazon said in an online interview.
The official also added that around 290 police personnel from the DCPO and other agencies from the Public Safety and Security Clusters were deployed in the city.
Based on the updated and final reports provided by the security agency, around five progressive organizations in Southern Mindanao and student-activists in Davao City have staged a peaceful rally, airing their social demands affecting the Philippine social, political, and economic landscape.
The protests aim to ramp up their demands on the heated Charter change (Cha-cha), elimination of militarization, historical distortions, successive killings of Lumad and environmental defenders, and red-tagging of human rights defenders in the country.
Meanwhile, several individuals tied yellow ribbons, and tarpaulins connected to the Edsa People Power Revolution and the opposition to the proposed Charter Change are seen outside the MIC Retreat House along Torres St.
This shows their support for the non-violent revolution, which led to the ouster of the regime of Marcos Sr. who led the country for 20 years.
It can be noted that the Marcos administration has removed the Edsa revolution as a special non-working holiday based on Proclamation No. 368 released by the Malacanang Palace last 2023.
However, in a statement released after the proclamation was made public, the Office of the President outlined that there would be “minimal socio-economic impact in declaring this day as a special non-working holiday for the reason that it coincides with the rest day for most workers and laborers.”
“The Office of the President maintains respect for the commemoration of the Edsa People Power Revolution. However, it was not included in the list of special non-working days for the year 2024 because February 25 falls on a Sunday,” said Marcos’ office.
The proclamation later on caused disappointments and debatable topics among citizens and various groups. DEF
