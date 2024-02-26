Cops: Edsa commemoration in city ‘successful, peaceful’

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) concluded the 38th commemoration of the Edsa People Power Revolution rally on Sunday, February 25 along Roxas Freedom Park, in this city successful and orderly.

“Generally peaceful ang atoang event didtoa and walay natala na mga threats or any violent movements. Dako ang pasalamat nato sa mga kapulisan” DCPO spokesperson, Captain Hazel Tuazon said in an online interview.

The official also added that around 290 police personnel from the DCPO and other agencies from the Public Safety and Security Clusters were deployed in the city.

Based on the updated and final reports provided by the security agency, around five progressive organizations in Southern Mindanao and student-activists in Davao City have staged a peaceful rally, airing their social demands affecting the Philippine social, political, and economic landscape.