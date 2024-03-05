Cotabato to give reward to drag-racing informants

KIDAPAWAN CITY - A reward will be given to anyone who can provide information about persons involved in drag racing in Cotabato.

This is one of the proposals during the Peace and Order Council Executive Committee Meeting as a measure to stop drag racing in the province

The meeting was chaired by Cotabato Governor Emmylou "Lala" Taliño-Mendoza, with Boardmember Sittie Ejorie Antao-Balisi and former Boardmember and now Provincial Advisory Council Member Shirlyn Macasarte-Villanueva and some officials from the local government of Libungan where two lives were lost and another was seriously injured in a recent drag race.

Apart from the proposed reward, it was also agreed to set up three more choke points from Barangay Ulamian to Batiocan in Libungan to be managed by the police and Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team (BPAT).

The committee also agreed on amending the current ordinance by adding penalties to drag racers, involved motorcycle owners, and bettors.

In addition, there will also be a strengthening of trap operations led by the police, military, and personnel from the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

Modified and unregistered motorcycles will be confiscated, and speed limits will be enforced in some areas.

Mendoza called on the law enforcers, as well as the people of the province to work together, especially in the drag race problem where most of those involved are young people who do not yet have driver's licenses.

The governor also reminded parents to monitor their children's activities to keep them away from the bad influence of friends, vices, and harm.

Meanwhile, Libungan Mayor Angel Rose L. Cuan and Vice Mayor Jimboy Fullecido are grateful to the provincial officials for quickly responding to their request to solve the problem in the town. Among those who attended the meeting were representatives from the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP). EEF



