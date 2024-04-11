Councilor demands Davao Light to remove hazardous utility poles

Road widening projects throughout the city required the erection of new utility poles rendering old ones obsolete. The Anti-Spaghetti Wire Ordinance also mandates the need to remove old utility poles.

According to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), a total of 993 posts have been affected by various road widening projects and must be relocated. However, the DPWH bared during the council’s session on April 2 that as of March 2024, only 90 posts had been uprooted while 903 are yet to be removed by the Davao Light.

A Davao Light representative, Project Supervisor Engr. Charlo Deniega, said the power company already completed 2,667 poles. However, Deniega could not account for the 903 old utility poles presented by the DPWH.

Mahipus said the DPWH and the Davao Light should reconcile their data and work together for the swift removal of obsolete power poles.

Citing the Anti-Spaghetti Wire Ordinance, Mahipus reminded both DPWH and the Davao Light that they are required to synchronize future infrastructure projects with the corresponding adjustments to the city’s electric utility network.

“We already included therein a provision where we require a year-end assessment and planning with the LGU together with the Design and Planning Division of the DPWH every December so that we will have information ahead of time of the projects that will be implemented in the upcoming year. The purpose of which is so that the power corporation will be given time to find a contractor to remove the posts,” Mahipus said during the 20th City Council’s session on April 2.

Both Deniega and DPWH-Davao Spokesperson Dean Ortiz promised to immediately assess road and electric utility projects and present a comprehensive status report to the city council within the month. The Davao Light also promised to remove old utility poles as quickly as possible. CIO

