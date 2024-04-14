CSWDO gives aid to Brgy 76-A fire victims

THE City Social Welfare and Development Office extended help to the families affected by the April 7, 2024 separate fire incidents in Barangay 76-A.

"Ang CSWDO nag extend og food and non-food assistance, ang City Mayor's Office nag-extend napud og food and non-food assistance and other essentials, (The CSWDO extended food and non-food assistance and the City Mayor's Office also gave them food and non-food assistance and other essentials)," said Jan Clarisse Perez, CSWDO Social Work Associate, and Direct Service Implementer. They were also given modular tents.

Perez said the fire, which affected 17 families in Purok 4, are now housed at Purok 4 covered court, while 90 families affected by the fire incident in Purok 26-A were housed at SIR Phase 1 Covered court and the Madrasah Mosque.

The fire incident occurred in Purok 26-A at around 1:30 p.m. on April 7, 2024, while the fire incident at Purok 4 occurred around 5:30 p.m.

Perez said that as of noon on April 8, the CSWDO already provided the needs of the fire victims.

Other groups and agencies also extended help to the victims by coursing their help through the CSWDO and the barangay.

Perez said that their team already conducted mapping and interviewed the fire-affected families and the CSWDO is currently processing the financial assistance for them.

While waiting for financial assistance, the families will stay at the evacuation sites, while those who can rebuild on their own may start rebuilding their houses.

She added that the CSWDO has given the barangay two batches of food for community cooking and the families are also able to cook on their own after they were given cooking utensils.

Perez said that the CSWDO team will only stay at the SIR Phase 1 gym until Friday. CIO

