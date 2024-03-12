CSWDO holds gender sensitivity lectures

AN OFFICIAL from the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) said that they are conducting lectures on gender sensitivity and Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004, in schools in Davao City.

Aubrey Relacion, the focal person of the Women Welfare Program at CSWDO, said during a Davao City Disaster Radio interview, on Monday afternoon, March 11, 2024, that they recently held these lectures in city schools due to the increasing number of youngsters involved in live-in partnerships.

“Nowadays, naa na gyuy mga batan-on nga naa nay ka-ipon so mas maayo nga mas ma aware sila (Nowadays, we have youngsters who already have live-in partners, so it is better for them to be aware of these),” she said.

Relacion said that even before, high schools received lectures on gender sensitivity and Republic Act No. 9262, also known as the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004. These talks aim to inform women of all ages about the laws that protect them.

For those interested in conducting seminars or lectures in their barangays and schools, they can visit the office or send an email.

She underscored the potential benefit of including these topics in the student's curriculum, acknowledging ongoing efforts to integrate them into some subjects.

She also encouraged women's groups in Davao City to include members from far-flung areas, noting that there are 1,210 organized groups in the city with approximately 75,000 individual members.

In collaboration with the Integrated Gender and Development Division (IGDD), the CSWDO recently organized a parade on March 7 to celebrate Women's Day, with around 7,000 individuals participating. RGP



