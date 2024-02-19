CTOO releases ‘Araw’ sked of activities

Jennifer Romero, officer-in-charge of the CTOO, said in an interview with the Madayaw Program over the city-owned Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR) on Monday that there are back-to-back activities lined up for the opening ceremony of the city’s founding anniversary on March 1.

During the opening program on March 1, a Misa Pasalamat will be held at the San Pedro Cathedral from 3 to 4 p.m. This will be followed by the Pasiugdang Pagsaulog event, still at the San Pedro Square from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The Pasiugdang Pagsaulog will then be followed by Konsierto Dabawenyo still at the San Pedro Square from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

According to Romero, celebrity performers will be present during the Konsierto.

Meanwhile, Romero also said that they have prepared a new activity that will bring the Araw ng Dabaw to the three districts in the city.

The Kalingawan sa Distrito is a new addition to the 17 official activities for the Araw ng Dabaw celebration.

“Ang atoang tumong gyud ani is we will bring Araw ng Dabaw sa distrito. Kalingawan ni siya because magdala ta og mga performers, mga Davao local performers, na muadto sa distrito para they can also feel na they are part of the Araw ng Dabaw, kay ang uban man gud na mga areas especially for those far areas dili na gyud pud sila maka-join or limited ang ilahang chances na muanhi pa sa downtown area to celebrate Araw ng Dabaw [Our goal for this activity is to bring Araw ng Dabaw to the districts. This is an entertainment event because we will bring performers, local performers from Davao, to the districts so that Dabawenyos in the area may take part in the celebration since we know that it isn’t always convenient for everyone to come to downtown Davao to take part in the activities for the Araw ng Dabaw],” Romero said.

The first Kalingawan is scheduled on March 2 at the Calinan Gym; while the second Kalingawan is on March 9 at the Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School (DRAHNS) Gym; and the final leg for the Kalingawan sa Distrito will be on March 16 in Barangay Pañalom.

The CTOO also revived the Dabawenyo Ako activity that will run from March 4 to March 15, which is a school-based activity that intends to inform children of the history of Davao.

Following this activity is a Davao Heritage Walk that is open for all Dabawenyos on March 15 to 16.

Romero also said that the most awaited Mutya ng Dabaw Coronation Night will be on March 15 at the USeP Gym. Before this event, there will be a talent competition scheduled on March 5 at the SM City Davao Annex Event Center and a preliminary competition on March 9 at the Ayala Malls Abreeza.

Meanwhile, the Parada Dabawenyo is scheduled on March 17. Romero said that the parade would follow the same route as the previous celebration, albeit shorter.

Other activities for the 87th Araw ng Dabaw include the Hulagway sa Araw ng Dabaw which will run from March 1 to March 17; the Araw ng Dabaw Fair to be held at Magsaysay Park on March 1 to March 31; and on March 13 to March 17, there will be a Mercado Dabawenyo at the back of Rizal Park.

The Kundiman at Harana sa Araw ng Dabaw will also be held in front of the City Hall at 6 pm on March 2-3, March 9-10, and March 15.

The final round for the Sayaw Dabawenyo is scheduled for March 16 at Rizal Park.

On March 13, the Conferment of the Datu Bago Awards will be held at the Arcadia; while the Pasidungog: Garbo sa Dabaw event will take place in the SMX Convention Center on March 15.

The 87th Araw ng Dabaw celebration will commence with a variety show and street party, Hugyaw Dabaw, at San Pedro Square on March 17.

Dabawenyos are invited to take part in the activities in celebration of the 87th Araw ng Dabaw. More details on this year’s activities can be viewed on the Araw ng Dabaw Facebook Page. CIO

