CVO refutes dog meat siomai claims amid city’s strict inspections

AN OFFICIAL from the City Veterinary Office (CVO) said there is no evidence of siopao or siomai made with dog meat in Davao City.

Dr. Corazon Sepulveda, head of the CVO, during the ISpeak media forum on Thursday morning, March 7, 2024, at the New City Health Office, Magallanes, underscored the city's stringent meat inspection rules, including anti-mortem and post-mortem checks.

“We have anti-mortem and post-mortem inspection, we are very active on that even hindi ko masabing active lang proactive pa. Hindi kami naghihintay pa ng problema (We conduct both anti-mortem and post-mortem inspections, and we are not just active but proactive. We don't wait for problems to arise; we actively address them),” Sepulveda said.

She assured that there is no evidence of producers making siomai with dog meat.

Under Republic Act 9296, known as the Meat Inspection Code of the Philippines, cats and dogs are not considered food animals.

Davao City enforces strict measures at 15 checkpoints to confiscate all livestock and meat products entering the city. Even "hot meat" or illegally slaughtered meat faces confiscation.

The concern arose from a viral Facebook post alleging siomai products made with dog meat, causing panic in Tagum.

The City Health Office (CHO) of Tagum debunked the claim, urging the public to refrain from spreading unverified news.

Tagum City Mayor Rey Uy criticized the post for neglecting the impact on small ambulant vendors selling siomai.

Siomai, a popular street food in the Philippines, is traditionally made with chicken, beef, or pork. RGP



