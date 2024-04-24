Dabawenyos say ‘no to war’: Councilors

UNDER suspended rules, the 20th Davao City Council approved a resolution "Re-expressing that the people of the city of Davao renounces war as an instrument of National Policy" on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

The resolution, proposed by Sangguniang Kabataan Federation (SK) President and Councilor Kristine Mercado, states that "the people of Davao implore the national government to continue to exhaust available formal and informal mechanisms for the enforcement of our rights and reiterate that war is renounced as an instrument of National Policy."

This comes after the territorial claims of China over the West Philippine Sea and their encroachment on the Exclusive Economic Zones of the Philippines.

The resolution further said that the Philippines must have a firm stance and must call for the observance of the rules of the United Nations Convention of the Law of the Seas (UNCLOS).

The United States of America (USA) and other countries in Asia have expressed support for the Philippines' claims and acknowledged the arbitral tribunal's ruling on the matter. However, the resolution stressed that asserting the Philippines' rights should not be through “armed confrontation” and “should not lead to war.”

“Any armed confrontation raises the probability of conflict escalation leading to war, and the people of Davao hope and pray for PEACE to reign in our country and the entire region,” the resolution states.

“We, the people, the youth of the City of Davao, say No to War,” Mercado stated in the resolution.

The City Council then urged national policymakers to pursue a policy of peace, equality, justice, freedom, collaboration, and amity with other nations in line with the country’s ideals and state policies.

As per Section 2, Article 2 of the 1987 Constitution, “The Philippines renounces war as an instrument of national policy, adopts the generally accepted principles of international law as part of the law of the land and adheres to the policy of peace, equality, justice, freedom, cooperation, and amity with all nations.”

In line with the resolution, several councilors wore shirts saying "No to War" and "Protect the Philippines" and carried banners with the same message of support. RGP

