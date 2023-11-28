Davao City logs 229 HIV-Aids cases from Jan-May ‘23

THE first five months of 2023 in Davao City are seen as one of the most critical timelines as the City Health Office (CHO) logged a total of 229 cases of human immunodeficiency virus-acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV-Aids).

This is compared to 396 HIV-Aids cases logged from January to September 2022 in the city based on the monitoring of the Reproductive Health and Wellness Center (RHWC).

In the iSpeak Forum on November 23, Michael Jesus Mabinay, executive director of Alagad-Mindanao Inc., revealed that based on their January to May, 2023 record, one of the youngest HIV patients is a 10-year-old.

"Sa May, nakatala ta og 60 cases, May pa lang na, which is alarming na gyud ug kabalo ba mo na ang pinakabata nga naay sakit nga ing-ani is 10 years old (In May, we recorded 60 cases, and that is for May along which is alarming, and did you know that the youngest HIV patient is 10 years old)?” he said.

The official then explained the importance of conducting sex education, most especially in academic institutions, since most of the patients are now at least at the high school level.

"Magsugod dapat gyud ta sa pagtudlo sa mga estudyante mahitungod aning virus. Sex education is important pero naay mga schools nga dili pa ready for this implementation.

Pero sa amoa na part, padayon gihapon mi sa pag-enlighten sa mga tao on safe sex and regular testing particularly if active ka, sexually (We should really start teaching students about this virus. Sex education is important but there are schools that are not yet ready for its implementation. But on our part, we will continue to enlighten the people on safe sex and regular testing, particularly if you are sexually active),” the official added.

Mabinay also revealed that the top transmission of HIV-Aids is still sexual interaction without protection and sharing needles or other drug injection equipment. He also cited male-to-male sexual contact under the heterosexual category.

Despite having one of the lowest rates of infection, the Philippines has one of the fastest-growing number of cases globally. In fact, in 2019, the Department of Health (DOH) Aids registry in the country reported 69,629 cumulative cases since 1984 — a year when the Philippines recorded its first HIV infection.

Meanwhile, since the start of the 1990s, Davao City has recorded 4,513 HIV-Aids cases and patients were mostly 18-year-olds below. DEF

