Davao death toll rises to 27 in landslides, floods

THE death toll from landslides and floods in the Davao Region has risen to 27, up from the previous report of 21 deaths on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC).

The updated figures are compiled from reports by Provincial Local Government Units (PLGUs) through Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDNA) conducted since January 29.

Davao de Oro province recorded 19 deaths, with seven in Maco, four each in New Bataan and Maragusan, and one in Pantukan.

The increase is attributed to a recent landslide in Purok 1, Barangay Masara, Maco, which left 46 missing, more than 31 injured, and 758 families displaced on February 6.

Davao del Norte reported eight deaths, with six in Kapalong and one each in Santo Tomas and Asuncion.

Caraga reported two casualties in landslide-induced incidents in an isolated community.

Currently, 97,603 people (25,477 families) are in 380 evacuation centers, while 697,454 people (175,370 families) have sought shelter elsewhere.

The Department of Social Welfare Development - Davao Region (DSWD - Davao) has provided P44,560,502 in assistance, with Davao del Norte having the highest number of affected families, close to 40,000.

As of February 3, the low-pressure area in Mindanao dissipated, but the extension of troughs and the surge of Northeast Monsoon (Amihan) continue to cause heavy rains, leading to flooding and landslides in various parts of Southern Mindanao, particularly in Davao Region.