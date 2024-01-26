Davao Light pushes for paperless billing

A REPRESENTATIVE from Davao Light and Power Co., Inc. (Davao Light) urged Dabawenyos to opt for paperless billing, emphasizing its positive impact on the environment.

Fermin Edillon, the head of the Reputation Enhancement Department at Davao Light, underscored the company's significant customer base of at least 500,000, equating to an equivalent amount of paper consumption monthly.

He said that promoting paperless bills could contribute to reducing the environmental impact associated with traditional paper billing.

“This is just one way to help the environment kay para sa mga papers natu so isa kini ka lakang not only for convenience in adopting technology karun (This is a step not only for the sake of convenience in embracing current technology but also as a contribution to environmental conservation, addressing our paper consumption),” Edillon said in Wednesday’s AFP-PNP Press Conference on January 24, 2024, at The Royal Mandaya Hotel.

Despite the availability of paperless billing options, Edillion acknowledged that some Dabawenyos still prefer traditional paper bills delivered to their homes.

He noted that the preference for paperless bills increased during the pandemic, with Davao Light enhancing its paperless bill services, introducing additional options for the convenience of Dabawenyos.

For those with internet access, the MobileAP app is available for download on Android and iOS. Alternatively, for those without a signal, the Ebill text option allows consumers to receive bills through text messages.

Edillon also said there is an email option for consumers to receive their electricity bills directly to their emails.

While encouraging government facilities and institutions to adopt email paperless bills, he clarified that this does not signify the discontinuation of traditional paper bills.

Jul Sigcaran, a resident of Marilog District and a minimum wage earner, supported the idea of paperless bills but emphasized the need for considerations, especially for individuals less proficient with technology.

“Kailangan talaga siya ng consideration like what if these fellas are not literate enough on using gadgets and mag transact online (Consideration is essential, especially for those who may not be literate in using gadgets or transacting online),” Sigcaran told SunStar Davao in a text message on Friday afternoon, January 26, 2024.

Vielle Castillo, a resident of Obrero, Davao City, said that paperless billing is a convenient method for paying bills, particularly for individuals accustomed to online transactions.

“Mas convenient sad siya I think kay daghan naman jud sa consumers like me sanay na sa online transactions bitaw like pag transfer of funds and pagbayad sa bills plus di na need maghulat pa sa delivery sa bill kay usahay man sad gud naay delay sa delivery (It's more convenient, I believe, because many consumers like me are already familiar with online transactions, such as fund transfers and bill payments. Moreover, there's no need to wait for the bill to be delivered, as there are occasional delays in the delivery process),” Castillo said. RGP



