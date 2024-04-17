DavNor surpasses Tagum for 2nd in Davraa 2024 with dancesport inclusion

This will be the first time Davao del Norte will secure the second position ahead of Tagum City, which will be relegated to third place for the first time.

DepEd Davao regional director Allan Farnazo, in a Viber interview with SunStar on Tuesday evening, April 16, confirmed that dancesport medals will now be included in the regular sports medal tally for the regional meet.

“We agreed with Davao del Norte and Tagum that a first runner-up had to be declared during the closing ceremony, pending the official memo on dancesport’s inclusion as a regular sport. We also agreed that if the memo is issued before the Palarong Pambansa, we have to amend it,” Farnazo said.

However, he clarified that there will be no trophy exchanges. He instructed his staff to prepare another trophy for Davao del Norte to acknowledge their hard work and achievement as the rightful runner-up.

He added, “Wala nay bawiay, dili man ta ingon-ana (No trophy exchange will happen, we are not like that). As an RD, they are like my children. Giving Davao del Norte its first runner-up trophy is a win-win solution. It’s nobody’s fault that the memo came out late.“

Rey Solitario, the DepEd Davao City Division superintendent, and Giovanni Gulanes, the Davao del Norte provincial sports coordinator, revealed through separate Facebook Messenger chats that Allan Farnazo, the DepEd Davao regional director, already informed the delegations that medals from dancesport, previously a demonstration sport, will now be counted in the total medal tally for the regular sports category.

Gulanes said, "Dugay na giannounce nga regular na. Pero it was found out nga wala pa diay official memo during Davraa, pero naa na approved resolution sa national board. (It was announced a while back that dancesport had become a regular sport. However, it was discovered that there was no official memo during the Davraa event, although there was already an approved resolution by the national board)."

DepEd Davao region has yet to release the updated official medal tally, which will now include the dancesport medals.

"Wait lang kami from the regional office to release the memo on the updated tally (We will wait for the DepEd regional office to release the memo on the updated tally)," Solitario said.

With an impressive haul of 12 gold medals and 11 bronzes in dancesport, Davao del Norte, initially tallying 61 golds, 50 silvers, and 70 bronzes, will now finish with 73 golds, 50 silvers, and 81 bronzes, securing the second-place position.