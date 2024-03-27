D.C.Plinado Campaign pushed

DAVAO City Councilor Bai Hundra Cassandra Dominique N. Advincula urged Dabawenyos to continue embodying the "culture of discipline", as a legacy, and to be conscious of turning it into the key for the city's growth.

In her privilege speech at the Sangguniang Panlungsod Session on Tuesday last week, Advincula said that this year's Araw ng Davao theme, Dabawenyo D.C.Plinado, is an affirmation of the collective efforts of Dabawenyos in the past 87 years.

"Our love for our city and concern for our fellow Dabawenyos is translated through our culture of discipline. This is a reminder to all of us that all of our growth and success, as a people and as a city, will all be for nothing if we forget to be disciplined Dabawenyos," the councilor said.

She added that the Dabawenyo D.C.Plinado campaign is not a foreign concept because Dabawenyos are already living it and continue to embody it through the observance of local ordinances and national laws.

"We have regulations that are currently unique to our city. We have the Anti-Smoking Ordinance, Liquor Ban on certain hours, and Fireworks Ban to name a few. Some may have found it initially stringent but the continued growth and success of our city in terms of public safety are speaking for itself," Advincula said.

She said that Dabawenyos' love for the city can also be translated, not only through obeying rules but also through the righteous demand for accountability of the national and local government workers.

Abvincula said that being critical is only right because it is a fact that people are far from perfect but are striving to be close to the best they can be.

"We acknowledge and respect our differences in our opinions, religious beliefs, economic status, and many more. But we draw strength in these differences because at the core of it all is our love for our City and we will fiercely protect our city that we call our home," she said.

She added that population growth has brought the city challenges, therefore it is incumbent upon Dabawenyos to be more understanding with each other as "we all cooperate to find solutions."

She likewise challenged Dabawenyos to be responsible and not contribute to the ever-growing concerns by simply being considerate of each other.

"Let us be disciplined Dabawenyos as we observe basic driving etiquette, traffic laws, and our speed limits. Let us be considerate Dabawenyos to our pedestrians. Let us be responsible for our waste disposal in our offices and our homes. Let us be mindful of our neighbors in our respective homes. Let us take care of our government properties by not vandalizing our bridges, roads, and schools. These are all but basic. These may appear to be little actions but these contribute to the greater good of the whole. Let each of us embody the “culture of discipline” and be each fellow Dabawenyos’ examples. We can rightfully demand discipline if we ourselves also be disciplined," Advincula said.

She invited all fellow workers in government, the private sector, the NGOs, and every person in Davao City or wherever he or she may be and who calls himself a Dabawenyo to embody the “culture of discipline”.

"Let us not reduce the “Dabawenyo D.C.Plinado" campaign to a mere tagline. It is a campaign that is meant to be lived and practiced. Let us all effectively contribute to the Dabawenyo D.C.Plinado campaign," Advincula said. CIO

