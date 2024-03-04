Dabawenyo D.C.Plinado highlighted during Araw opening

THE Araw ng Dabaw Opening on March 1 at Rizal Park highlighted the discipline of Dabawenyos as the main contributor to the city's success.
The Dabawenyo D.C.Plinado is a campaign recognizing that it is the Dabawenyo discipline that has taken the city to heights.
Davao City Vice Mayor J. Melchor V. Quitain, in his speech during the Araw ng Dabaw opening, said that Davao City may be famous for a lot of things - be it natural landscapes, bountiful harvest, and peace and order - however, the "Dabawenyo" is its main asset.
"For me, the best asset of our city, the asset we are truly proud of, the pride and joy of Davao City, the best asset of Davao City is its people. Ang Dabawenyo kamong tanan, kitang tanan why? While we are not self-righteous, we are not perfect, but we strive to better ourselves, we strive to improve the quality of our lives. We strive to be disciplined people and I think nobody can take that away from us (For me the best asset of our city, the asset we are truly proud of, the pride and joy of Davao City--the best asset of Davao City is its people. All of the Dabawenyos, every one of us, why? While we are not self-righteous, we are not perfect but we strive to better ourselves as we strive to improve the quality of our lives. We strive to be disciplined people and I think nobody can take that away from us)," Quitain said.
Davao City Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte, in his speech during the event, said that respect for each other holds Dabawenyos together despite the different social status and beliefs of people living here.
"Kani atong pagrespeto sa atong isig katao this is what keeps us together as Dabawenyos (It is the respect for our fellowmen that keeps us together as Dabawenyos)," he said.
The mayor also highlighted that everyone from all walks of life is welcome here in the city, as long as they follow the minimum requirement.
"Everyone is welcome, wala ta'y dili ginasugtan diri basta musunod lang ka sa gusto sa kadaghanang Dabawenyo nga unsa man nga disiplinado ta diri sa atong dakbayan (Everyone is welcome, we do not forbid anyone from coming here for as long as they abide with the will of the majority of Dabawenyos, which is to be one disciplined person in our city)," the mayor said, adding that criminality, drugs, and corruption are things not welcome here.
The mayor also thanked the city department heads, city councilors, barangay leaders, and everyone who dutifully worked hard to serve the City of Davao.
The Araw ng Dabaw Opening or the Pasiugdang Pagsaulog marked the start of the 87th Araw ng Dabaw Celebration.
A festive atmosphere wrapped the whole event as it was participated in by city officials Dabawenyos, and guests.
Performances by guest artists such as juan karlos, and Aegies were among the event's main highlights.
It was on March 1, 1937, that the inauguration of Davao City as a charter city took effect. Davao was inaugurated as a charter city on October 16, 1936, by President Manuel L. Quezon. CIO
