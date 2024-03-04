Dabawenyo D.C.Plinado highlighted during Araw opening

"Kani atong pagrespeto sa atong isig katao this is what keeps us together as Dabawenyos (It is the respect for our fellowmen that keeps us together as Dabawenyos)," he said.

The mayor also highlighted that everyone from all walks of life is welcome here in the city, as long as they follow the minimum requirement.

"Everyone is welcome, wala ta'y dili ginasugtan diri basta musunod lang ka sa gusto sa kadaghanang Dabawenyo nga unsa man nga disiplinado ta diri sa atong dakbayan (Everyone is welcome, we do not forbid anyone from coming here for as long as they abide with the will of the majority of Dabawenyos, which is to be one disciplined person in our city)," the mayor said, adding that criminality, drugs, and corruption are things not welcome here.

The mayor also thanked the city department heads, city councilors, barangay leaders, and everyone who dutifully worked hard to serve the City of Davao.

The Araw ng Dabaw Opening or the Pasiugdang Pagsaulog marked the start of the 87th Araw ng Dabaw Celebration.

A festive atmosphere wrapped the whole event as it was participated in by city officials Dabawenyos, and guests.

Performances by guest artists such as juan karlos, and Aegies were among the event's main highlights.

It was on March 1, 1937, that the inauguration of Davao City as a charter city took effect. Davao was inaugurated as a charter city on October 16, 1936, by President Manuel L. Quezon. CIO

