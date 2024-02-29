City deploys more than 7K safety, security personnel for Araw ng Dabaw

TIGHT security will be strictly implemented for the opening of the 87th Araw ng Dabaw as 7,050 integrated personnel from the Davao City Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) will be deployed on the opening of the event on March 1, 2024.

The send-off ceremony for the security to be deployed was held on Thursday afternoon, February 29, at the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) Compound on San Pedro Street.

Meanwhile, there will be a total of 8,415 security personnel and police officers who will secure the different events and activities until the celebration ends on March 17.

Of the number, around 3,331 police officers from the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) are expected to be deployed while the remaining numbers are composed of police auxiliaries and force multipliers.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte who personally spearheaded the send-off ceremony of the security and safety personnel reiterated that Dabawenyos who will not follow the specific securities imposed by the city government will face violations.

He later added that exclusions or considerations will be given depending on the situation.

“Pagsayop, sayop. If sabton, maayo. I cannot pretend that nothing is wrong diria sa Pilipinas” (A mistake is a mistake. If you know how to understand, then that’s good), the city’s highest leader said during the event.

One of the events that the PSSO is anticipating an influx of tourist arrivals in is the Parada Dabawenyo which means that there will be a bulk of security forces to be deployed during that day.

This year’s celebration has a total of 14 events with P35 million budget, just almost the same budget as in 2023’s Araw. According to Davao City Tourism Operations Office Officer-in-Charge (OIC) Jennifer Romero, 100,000 to 150,000 tourists will witness the much-anticipated event of the city. DEF



