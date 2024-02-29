‘Araw’ prep now 90% complete

THE preparation for the 87th Araw ng Dabaw is now 90 percent complete as of February 28, 2024, or two days before the annual week-long event in the city opens.

Davao City Tourism Operations Office officer-in-charge (OIC) Jennifer Romero revealed at Wednesday's Media Forum on February 28, that there will be a seamless celebration, which starts on March 1, as they expect thousands of tourist arrivals for the entire duration.

“Of course, we are still finalizing some details so 90 percent as of this time. We are just processing some other details for the entire 87th Araw ng Dabaw. Usual na target nato for festival is around 100,000 to 150,000 tourists so I hope we can able to hit that by the end of March,” Romero said.

(Of course, we are still finalizing some details, so we're at about 90 percent completion as ofthis time. We are just processing some other details for the entire 87th Araw ng Dabaw. Our usual target for the festival is around 100,000 to 150,000 tourists, so I hope we can achieve that by the end of March).

The official also added that one of the major events they have been working on comprehensively is the much-anticipated Philippine MiceCon 2024 — the largest gathering of future meetings, incentive travel, conventions, and exhibitions (Mice).

Micecon has grown its prominence in the business and economic field due to its ability to unite all industry sectors from national to global into a single, comprehensive educational program.

It can be recalled that MiceCon returned to Davao last year, almost one decade after the city hosted it.

“Ang atong isa ka dako [event] is ang Mice. Naa na silay mga events and activities and first week of March naay pagkabuhaton na around 3,000 na Mice events. Naay room accommodation component so this is also a good indication na first week pa lang sa March naa na tay dako na group na gi-host sa Davao City,” she emphasized.

(One of the biggest events for us is the MICE. They already have events and activities planned, and in the first week of March, there will be around 3000 Mice events. With a room accommodation component, this is also a good indication that in the first week of March alone, we are already hosting a large group in Davao City).

The Araw ng Dabaw will start on March 1 — a special non-working holiday in Davao City in line with Proclamation No. 467.

A total of 14 events for the weeklong Araw ng Dabaw with a P34-million budget are planned. DEF

Related stories: