Mutya ng Dabaw 2024: Beauty, brains, heart

Teenage pregnancy and sex education

With the rampant teenage pregnancy in the city — one of the highest in the Davao Region and the country, Fontilias said there is a need to strengthen reproductive health and sex education.

The student nurse shared that her mother, who serves at the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), exposed her to different social issues, which her mom handled.

There is an increasing number of teenage pregnancies due to lack of knowledge, incest, and rape, she said, which is why there is a need to educate the younger generations, especially women.

"In order to address misconception when it comes to sex education, it is important to speak," Fontilias said.

"It is our responsibility to share knowledge about sex education in order for us to take action to address this issue," she added.

Balili, an educator, shared how her personal contact with the young made her aware of the lack of education among the young about sex.

"Having these problems with them I have realized that what is lacking in the country is the open mindset about sex education," she said, emphasizing the importance of incorporating sex education in the academe.

On Davao-Samal Bridge

The Samal Island-Davao City Connector (SIDC) Project or Davao-Samal Bridge is a "polarizing" issue considering its pros and cons.

Piccio, a communication graduate, said that the issue has mixed reactions considering the opposition of environmental groups in its current alignment.

As part of her thesis, Piccio shared that she was able to dive in Davao Gulf and where the alignment of the bridge would cross.

The marine life of that area is flourishing, she said, and the construction in its portion can be felt and then effects can be seen in the entire gulf.

"We can really see in this situation that we need to make sure in every position we make with regards to infrastructure and changes to make in our Davao Gulf," Piccio said.

"We need to make sure that it is scientifically-backed and we have to make sure that we can make the less adverse environmental effect because we cannot sacrifice the beauty and abundance of Davao Gulf," she added.

On Mindanao secession

Former president Rodrigo Duterte recently said in a press conference that he is pushing for Mindanao to secede from the Philippines after the previous administrations failed to address the problems that the island had been experiencing.

Dichoso said Duterte's proposal is ideal considering the island earning from agriculture.

"Mindanao can be a progressive state compared to Luzon and Visayas," she said.

Dela Cerna, however, contradicted it, saying that it would pose risks.

"Every country when it loses its authority or power in a certain area, then it would result into more conflicts and more issues would keep on arising," she said.

The educator added that there is a need to create a dialogue and discuss how the entire country would settle its differences and would have a mutual benefit.

"At the end of the day, losing your power over a certain land would be vulnerable for other areas to be attacked, for you to be a target. It can be risky," Dela Cerna said.

Molding queens

Before the grand coronation, the Mutya candidates would be undergoing workshops and community immersion.

The workshop will focus on personality development, the proper manner in which a beauty queen will look, and training on Filipino Brand.

Romero said the Top 30 would become tourism ambassadresses who should be somehow knowledgeable about the tourism brand of service.

Meanwhile, the talent competition will be on March 5 at the SM City Davao Annex from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. while the preliminary competition will be on March 9 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ayala Malls Abreeza.

The coronation night will be on March 15, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the University of Southeastern Philippines Gymnasium. RGL

