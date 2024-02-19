Mutya ng Dabaw 2024: Beauty, brains, heart

MORE than beauty and glamour, being a title holder bears a heavy responsibility.
It's that time of the year again when Davao City will welcome another Dabawenya who will be proclaimed as the next Mutya ng Dabaw.
For many years, Dabawenyas had dominated the pageant scene, both national and international. And for the 30 aspirants who will be vying for the 2024 Mutya ng Dabaw title, it's just a stepping stone.
On Saturday afternoon, February 18, the Davao City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) presented to the media the 30 women, coming from different barangays in the cities, carrying not only their head-turning beauties but also their talents, stories, and advocacies.
Breaking barrier
The pageant returned in 2023 three years after the Covid-19 pandemic, and the organizers made a "fresh comeback by lifting the age limit” for its contestants.
“We wanted to be inclusive to everyone, before we put an age bracket for candidates who wanted to join,” Jennifer Romero, CTOO officer-in-charge, said.
“Karon, we allow 18 years old and above. Imagine all the hopes being re-kindled following the announcement,” Romero added.
For the 2024 edition, the minimum 5’4” height requirement was also scrapped.
Married, and single moms are now allowed to join same as last year.
30 Mutya wannabes
Out of the 85 beautiful women who auditioned, 30 candidates made the cut after further deliberation.
These are Feve Marey Jison, Febie Jane Baricuatro, Hanna Maj Piccio, Jan Junibelle Lura, Sittie Aisha Hadji Salim, Jan Marine Rendon, Jastine Joy Iyo, Christine Joy Bermudo, Cherry Phil Fuentes, Evanne Preglo, Abigail Balili, Marielle Riejan Apil, Khrizia Beille Villa, Julia Elle Macadangdang, and Junah Elaine Sienes.
Also selected were Brith Stephanie Llanes, Raiza Cristalle del Rosario, Dianne Iris Acto, Rebekah Gail Celis, Jana Honeylyn de Guzman, Mia Bernielle Dela Cerna, Krisanne Kayelle Melchor, Violy Albaera, Anna Adrianne Juagan, and Darlene Paula Dichoso.
Capping off the list are Charlene Mamparo, Krizia Rafaela Bumanlag, Nicole Sydney Fontilias, Meryl del Puerto, and Fredelma Nova Corporal.
During the media presentation, the candidates proudly shared their purpose in joining the pageant.
The ladies lobbied to address various social issues such as education, health, environment, and indigenous peoples (IP) welfare, and they believed that their mission as the city's ambassadress would be a stepping stone to achieving their goals.
Equality
Celis, a Barangay 19-B candidate, is a lawyer by profession. As a woman in the law profession, she said that "women should stand a chance in empowerment."
"One of my advocacies is to protect women's rights and promote gender equality," she said.
Meanwhile, Del Rosario, during the presentation made sign languages while introducing herself. This reflects her advocacy to bridge gaps and provide equal opportunity in employment and education for persons with disability (PWD).
Health
Llanes, representing Barangay Tacunan, shared her experience of being an ovarian tumor survivor.
She said this made her find the purpose to advocate for women's health.
"I found the purpose to advocate for women's health, which calls for a better provision for healthcare among young women, and also to educate them about the different reproductive health issues," Llanes said. "Hopefully they won't have to go through the same thing as I did."
Macadangdang, a candidate representing Matina Crossing, said that she has a heart for children's welfare.
"Project Kahayag", one of her projects, aims to provide basic healthcare needs in the underprivileged sector in the city.
Sienes of Barangay Cabantian lobbies for affordable mental health for all Dabawenyos.
"I want to make it accessible and sustainable so that I can create safe space," she said.
Fighting for IPs
Hadji Salim is no stranger to pageantry. In fact, she represented the Maranao tribe during the 2018 Hiyas sa Kadayawan where she was the Hiyas sa Panaghiusa title.
"As a proud-born Muslim Dabawenya, I am an advocate for cultural equality empowerment," the candidate representing Barangay 25-C said.
Being a "product of discrimination," Hadji Salim said that this did not stop her from reaching for her dreams.
"I am letting my dreams be my wings, and making it as a strength for me," she said. "I would love to uplift everyone na mahadlok sa ilang identity as a Dabawenya. If you're actually speaking for a cause and your intentions are good, you can be who you want to be."
Maguindanao Marielle Riejan Apil, a law practitioner, also lobbies for legal awareness and education.
Baricuatro also wants to fight bigotry and empower the IPs.
The Catalunan Pequeño resident said, “The conspicuous discrimination of our fellow Dabawenyos towards our IPs is what urged me to advocate for their rights."
Queen mothers
Albaera, a mother of two and a licensed fitness instructor, is advocating for children with special needs.
As a mother with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), a condition that affects people's behaviour, she said that her experience is her voice to uplift fellow mothers, solo parents, and those with children of special needs.
Currently 36 years old, being the oldest among the candidates, is not something she is ashamed of.
Albaera is optimistic that her age is an asset in the competition.
She is grateful that mothers are now allowed to join the pageant.
"I believe we are equipped and responsible enough to take full responsibility in taking the crown as Mutya ng Dabaw," Albaera said.
Dichoso, an architect and university professor, is another mother on the roster.
She is also an advocate against violence and women and children, which is among the social issues women are facing.
Body positivity
Piccio's life changed when she made it as a finalist in the 2023 Mutya.
Now coming back this year, she aims to promote "body positivity."
"I believe that every Dabawenya should be able to walk freely in our city, free from body discrimination, and so we could focus on unleashing their capabilities," Piccio said.
She is proud to be the "biggest Mutya" and is determined to connect to the public with the message she wants to convey in her purpose of joining the pageant.
"I think Mutya ng Dabaw has challenged me to do more because I believe Mutya is not just a title, it's not just a crown, but it's a job. You really have to be suitable for the job," she said.
Also an ecotourism advocate, she said the environment and economy could flourish together.
Post-Mutya, Piccio was able to open a plus-size boutique that offers curated clothes for different sizes for women.
Teenage pregnancy and sex education
With the rampant teenage pregnancy in the city — one of the highest in the Davao Region and the country, Fontilias said there is a need to strengthen reproductive health and sex education.
The student nurse shared that her mother, who serves at the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), exposed her to different social issues, which her mom handled.
There is an increasing number of teenage pregnancies due to lack of knowledge, incest, and rape, she said, which is why there is a need to educate the younger generations, especially women.
"In order to address misconception when it comes to sex education, it is important to speak," Fontilias said.
"It is our responsibility to share knowledge about sex education in order for us to take action to address this issue," she added.
Balili, an educator, shared how her personal contact with the young made her aware of the lack of education among the young about sex.
"Having these problems with them I have realized that what is lacking in the country is the open mindset about sex education," she said, emphasizing the importance of incorporating sex education in the academe.
On Davao-Samal Bridge
The Samal Island-Davao City Connector (SIDC) Project or Davao-Samal Bridge is a "polarizing" issue considering its pros and cons.
Piccio, a communication graduate, said that the issue has mixed reactions considering the opposition of environmental groups in its current alignment.
As part of her thesis, Piccio shared that she was able to dive in Davao Gulf and where the alignment of the bridge would cross.
The marine life of that area is flourishing, she said, and the construction in its portion can be felt and then effects can be seen in the entire gulf.
"We can really see in this situation that we need to make sure in every position we make with regards to infrastructure and changes to make in our Davao Gulf," Piccio said.
"We need to make sure that it is scientifically-backed and we have to make sure that we can make the less adverse environmental effect because we cannot sacrifice the beauty and abundance of Davao Gulf," she added.
On Mindanao secession
Former president Rodrigo Duterte recently said in a press conference that he is pushing for Mindanao to secede from the Philippines after the previous administrations failed to address the problems that the island had been experiencing.
Dichoso said Duterte's proposal is ideal considering the island earning from agriculture.
"Mindanao can be a progressive state compared to Luzon and Visayas," she said.
Dela Cerna, however, contradicted it, saying that it would pose risks.
"Every country when it loses its authority or power in a certain area, then it would result into more conflicts and more issues would keep on arising," she said.
The educator added that there is a need to create a dialogue and discuss how the entire country would settle its differences and would have a mutual benefit.
"At the end of the day, losing your power over a certain land would be vulnerable for other areas to be attacked, for you to be a target. It can be risky," Dela Cerna said.
Molding queens
Before the grand coronation, the Mutya candidates would be undergoing workshops and community immersion.
The workshop will focus on personality development, the proper manner in which a beauty queen will look, and training on Filipino Brand.
Romero said the Top 30 would become tourism ambassadresses who should be somehow knowledgeable about the tourism brand of service.
Meanwhile, the talent competition will be on March 5 at the SM City Davao Annex from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. while the preliminary competition will be on March 9 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ayala Malls Abreeza.
The coronation night will be on March 15, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the University of Southeastern Philippines Gymnasium. RGL
