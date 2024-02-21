Forum on Davao’s history set March 9

The Holy Cross of Davao College (HCDC) will host the Holy Cross of Davao Forum on March 9, 2024, as part of the celebration of Davao's rich history.

Organized by the Davao Historical Society, the forum provides a platform for "Magsturya Ta! Davao Unbound: The Remarkable Tale of the First City in Southern Mindanao," emphasizing the society's dedication to sharing and celebrating the vibrant history of the city.

Rhys Cloyd Lasia, the focal person for the Institute of Davao Studies at Holy Cross of Davao College, said during Habi at Kape, on Wednesday morning, February 21, 2024, at the Ayala Malls Abreeza that many are eager to delve into the city's history.

Lasia said there is a collective anticipation to uncover the comprehensive history, tracing its journey from its establishment in 1937 to its contemporary state.

The younger generation whose interest in local history has waned, according to him, has an opportunity through their collaboration with the Davao Historical Society to reignite a passion for local history and heritage, shaping future generations.

Davao City Councilor Pilar Braga, one of the keynote speakers, will discuss the key factors propelling Davao's development from its founding in 1937 to the present day. The audience can expect insights into the city's growth, including the transition from Spanish to American street names.

The event, designed with inclusivity in mind, aims to bridge the gap between Davao's indigenous roots and its current diverse landscape.

A photo exhibit featuring 20 to 30 images capturing the bygone era of Davao will be on display from March 9 to 23, offering a visual journey through time. Robert John D. David/UIC intern



