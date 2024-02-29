Parada Dabawenyo route shortened

AN OFFICIAL from the City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) said that they shortened the route for the Araw ng Dabaw’s Parada Dabawenyo this March 17, 2024.

Jennifer Romero, officer-in-charge of the CTOO, said during Wednesday’s Habi at Kape, on February 28, 2024, at the Ayala Malls Abreeza, that the route is still the same but they adjusted a little to cause less traffic for the festival goers.

“In fact, ang atoang parada atoa gyud siya gi-move intentionally and that’s the advice of the mayor na buhaton nato na siya on a Sunday, to make sure that dili gyud ma-discomfort ang Dabawenyos sa traffic (In fact our parade is intentionally moved and that’s the advice of the mayor that it will be conducted on a Sunday to make sure that we will not cause any discomfort to the Dabawenyos because of the traffic),” she said.

She said the route for the parade will start at Roxas Avenue and then to C.M. Recto and instead of going to Iñigo Street, it will proceed to Anda Street.

“Gi-shorten nato para dili na kaayo siya ing-ana ka taas. We will also be kanang matanggal pod nato gamay ang mga road closure even na Sunday pagabuhaton ang atoang parada (We shortened it so that it will not be that long. We will also lessen the road closures even if it is a Sunday),” she said.

She explained that they learned their lesson on the previous activity of the city which is the Pasko Fiesta where several Dabawenyos were stuck in traffic.

Meanwhile, committee chair on tourism and beautification Councilor Al-Ryan Alejandre advised the people who will be watching the parade to cooperate with the protocols and walk when going to the venue of the event

“Amoa lang pud hangyo diri nga we would also cooperate nga kita Dabawenyo when we go to downtown area pwede man siguro mag baktas ta going there (We are requesting Dabawenyos to cooperate so when we go to the downtown area they could walk going there),” he said on Tuesday, February 27, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

Alejandre emphasized that conducting the parade in the downtown area is better compared to doing it in Bajada or in Buhangin which can further cause traffic congestion. RGP

