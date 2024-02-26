‘Araw’ mini concerts in city’s 3 districts set

THE City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) bared plans for a series of mini-concerts in three political districts of Davao City to cater to those unable to attend the main Araw ng Dabaw events.

During the ISpeak media forum on Thursday morning, February 22, 2024, at the PSSO Building, SIR, Davao City, Margaret Lopez, from the CTOO-Promotions Unit, said that a notable addition to this year's Araw ng Dabaw is "Kalingawan sa Distrito."

“Diba usually makita man nato pag naa tay mga festivals focus gyud siya mostly sa metropolitan o sa metro city, so ang purpose aning Kalingawan sa Distrito is we go from, libuton ang tulo ka distrito para naay mag held ug mini-concert (Traditionally, festivals tend to concentrate on the metropolitan area. The purpose of Kalingawan sa Distrito is to traverse all three districts and organize mini concerts),” she said.

The venues for each district are the Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School (DRANHS) gym for the first district, the Barangay Panalum for the second district, and the Calinan Gym for the third district.

“Mini concert nga ma-feel sa atoang mga Dabawenyos na even though dili sila maka-adto ug Metro Davao, ma-reach gihapon didtoa ang festivities sa atoang founding anniversary (The mini concerts aim to provide the local Dabawenyos with a sense of celebration, even if they cannot attend events in Metro Davao. The festivities of our founding anniversary will still reach them),” she added.

In addition to Kalingawan sa Distrito, the Sayaw Dabawenyos segment introduces folk dancing, featuring both easy rhythmic dances and Spanish and Latin dances.

For the security clusters, a dedicated event, the Safety and Security Cluster Night, is organized to allow them to partake in the celebrations.

To ensure a delightful culinary experience, CTOO reintroduces the Mercado Dabawenyo, a food bazaar where residents can savor the offerings from various vendors.

Meanwhile, she said that the executive committee is exploring a different route to mitigate traffic congestion issues observed during the Pasko Fiesta activities, especially the Banda Dasig and Parada sa Pasko.

Close coordination with the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) is ongoing to identify a location that won't cause significant traffic disruptions.

The official calendar of activities for the three-week Araw ng Dabaw festival, starting on March 1 with Pagsaulog and Konsierto Dabawenyo, has already been released.

The Mutya ng Dabaw coronation night is scheduled for March 15, followed by the Parada Dabawenyos on March 17. RGP



Related stories: