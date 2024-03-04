DCPO: ‘Araw’ opening peaceful

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) said the security coverage for the opening of the 87th Araw ng Dabaw was generally peaceful, with no threats or violent incidents recorded.

This, after the police office deployed a total of 7,050 integrated security personnel from the Davao City Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) during the opening day alone on Friday, March 1, 2024.

The three events that formally started the two-week-long celebration are Misa Pasasalamat, Pasiugdang Pagsaulog, and Konsierto Dabawenyo. Based on the final tally of the police, around 10,000 spectators and visitors gathered at San Pedro Square in San Pedro Street.

“The security and safety clusters continuously sought the cooperation and assistance of Dabawenyos, visitors, and tourists attending the events, urging them to adhere to guidelines to prevent any untoward incidents,” the DCPO said in the statement on Sunday, March 3.

To recall, DCPO Director Police Colonel Alberto Lupaz revealed that a total of 8,415 security personnel and police officers will be deployed in various events until the Araw commences on March 17.

Of the figure, 3,331 personnel are police officers from the DCPO while the remaining are reserved from government security forces, particularly from Task Force Davao (TFD), auxiliaries, and volunteers from different agencies.

According to Davao City Tourism Operations Office Officer-in-Charge (OIC) Jennifer Romero, this year’s celebration is expected to draw 100,000 to 150,000 tourists and visitors in and out of the country.

“Usual na target nato for the festival is around 100,000 to 150,000 tourists so I hope we are able to hit that by the end of March,” Romero said at Wednesday's Habi at Kape Media Forum on February 28. DEF

Related stories: