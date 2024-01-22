Delivery drivers urge Mayor Baste for business permit exemption

A DAVAO-BASED delivery group is urging Mayor Sebastian Duterte to exempt delivery riders from mandatory business permits.

Grab rider Rolando Atico expressed concern about the financial burden imposed by business permits ranging from P2,000 to P6,000, a requirement unique to Davao City among all cities and provinces in the Philippines.

Atico appealed to fellow riders across various delivery apps, emphasizing the need for solidarity beyond just Grab and FoodPanda.

“Karon ang akoa lang ginahangyo sa tanan riders, sa maskin unsa nga delivery apps, supportahan nato kay muabot ang panahon dili lang siguro ang Panda ug ang Grab ang ipiton ani pati na pud siguro ang lain-lain, pati ang Maxim (Now, what I'm asking from all riders, no matter the delivery app, is to support each other. The time may come when not just Panda and Grab will be affected, but also others like Maxim),” Atico said.

He urged Duterte to reconsider, requesting a return to the previous occupational permit costing only P125, a fee riders paid even before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group is calling for a 30-day extension to obtain business permits, citing financial constraints. Failure to comply could lead to their removal from platforms, jeopardizing their livelihoods.

They are also advocating for amendments to Davao City's 2017 Revenue Code, proposing a model similar to Cebu City, where only an occupational permit is required.

Furthermore, the group demands an inquiry into the lack of transparency and unilateral actions of food delivery companies, particularly in determining rider capitalization and financial concerns.

“A thorough investigation will help ensure fairness and equity in our financial obligations and working relationship,” the delivery riders wrote in their press release.

Maribel Paguican, Business Bureau officer-in-charge, earlier said that non-certified delivery riders, categorized as service contractors, must obtain a business permit.

She mentioned two permits for occupational and business activities, with a discounted structure for delivery riders.

However, concerns about increased taxes, potentially ranging from P3,000 to P6,000, were raised, along with an additional tax on top of the declared income of P1,400. RGP

