DENR-Davao extends Mt. Apo closure

In a Facebook post on Thursday, March 28, DENR-Davao announced that after “careful evaluation” of the Protected Area Management Board (PAMB) of Mount Apo Natural Park (MANP), they decided to extend the closure of trails and access points for trekking and camping activities until April 30.

“This measure is in response to the ongoing El Niño phenomenon, which has led to a prolonged dry spell and increased the risk of wildfires, threatening the park's diverse ecosystems and the safety of visitors,” DENR-Davao wrote in the post.

“The PAMB is dedicated to safeguarding the rich biodiversity of Mt. Apo and ensuring the well-being of all visitors. As such, we consider this temporary closure essential for the protection of the park and its inhabitants,” DENR-Davao continued.

With this, the office requests that all mountaineers and trekkers contact their organizers to reschedule their excursion to Mt. Apo.

The department added that it would monitor the situation and provide updates on when Mt. Apo will again be open for trekking and mountaineering. It also urges the public to harness their sense of responsibility in protecting the volcano's natural beauty.

The temporary closure was initially scheduled from March 20 to March 30, prompted by the ongoing El Niño phenomenon, which could trigger bushfires and heavily impact the environment and visitors.

To recall, a forest fire erupted on Mt. Apo, affecting over 100 hectares in March 2016. This forest fire became the basis of MANP’s recommendation to close the area as a preventative measure. RGP

