DENR probes vloggers over tarsier capture try in South Cotabato

However, the agency emphasized that they are continuing their investigation and are "exploring further actions to address this wildlife incident."

The viral video drew widespread criticism, especially from animal rights groups.

DENR urged the public to promptly report any sightings or encounters with Philippine Tarsiers, as they are classified as a threatened species under DENR Administrative Order 2019-09, the updated national list of threatened Philippine fauna.

Tarsiers are native to the forests of Mindanao and differ from the more well-known tarsiers in the Visayas, particularly in Bohol.

“To date, Philippine Tarsier is listed as a nearly threatened species and, if not conserved, may lead to extinction. Threats to their descending population include low birth rate, loss of habitat, and as aforementioned, human intervention,” DENR-Davao said in a previous Facebook post.

The agency reiterated the importance of not touching tarsiers unless necessary, releasing them back into the wild if displaced, and handling them delicately.

As tarsiers are nocturnal, it is advised to avoid using flash photography to prevent frightening them. In case of injury, authorities should be contacted for assistance. RGL

