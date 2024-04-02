DepEd-Davao: No TikTok on work hours

AN OFFICIAL from the Department of Education-Davao Region (DepEd-Davao) advises teachers not to use TikTok during work hours.

Jenielito Atillo, spokesperson of DepEd-Davao, said during the AFP-PNP press conference held on March 27, 2024 at the Royal Mandaya Hotel, that they advise teachers not to use the social media app during work hours even when it is their free time or break time.

“Kung mag-TikTok ka ayaw diha sa eskwelahan ug ayaw pag uniporme (If you use TikTok don’t do it inside the school and do not wear your uniform),” he said.

Atillo said teachers should not be doing TikTok even if it’s already lunchtime or break time because the public will still view this as teachers doing this during working hours.

He added that teachers should avoid jumping into TikTok dances with provocative dance moves. “It sends a not-very-good message specifically to the children,” Atillo said.

However, he said that he would have to check the legal aspect of a teacher using Tiktok and see if there is any violation, but asserted that it is in fact inappropriate.

To recall, several teachers became viral online due to TikTok videos. Recently, a teacher went viral on TikTok for berating and scolding her students while she was live on the social media platform.

Atillo said that Education Secretary Sara Duterte had already made her decision and that the teacher who scolded their students would not be meted with any penalty. Atillo shared that teachers often have difficulty inside the classroom because students from different backgrounds and personalities surround them.

“You can imagine, mura kag nag-open og floodgate nga ni-swamped ning tanan sa imoha ikaw ra usa, private person pod ka kay naa kay imong problema, and then you just convert yourself into a public servant ‘cause you are a teacher (it's like you open the floodgates and everything just swamped to you, you are a private person, you have your own set of problems and then you just convert yourself into a public servant because you are a teacher),” he said.

The video, which is now deleted, was circulated throughout the platform. The teacher's outburst came after her students disrespected her. She scolded her students, saying they had a bad attitude, were not even intelligent, and that they would not reach anything in life. RGP



