DSWD-Davao addresses alleged communist indoctrination in Davao de Oro evac centers

In this file photo, the Provincial Government of Davao de Oro evacuated residents in Barangays Masara, Mainit, Tagbaros, Elizalde, and Panibasan due to a landslide that happened in Masara in Maco on the evening of February 6, 2024.Albert Dayao of PIO via Provincial Government of Davao de Oro

DEPARTMENT of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) Director Atty. Vanessa B. Goc-ong discussed the ongoing efforts of the agency in mitigating potential communist indoctrinations by some leftist organizations disguised as charitable institutions visiting the evacuation centers in Davao de Oro. These evacuation centers house victims of the recent Masara landslide incident.

Highlighting the necessity to safeguard evacuees from potential indoctrination by communist organizations, DSWD-Davao has implemented rigorous monitoring measures over camp managers to ensure the integrity of psychosocial intervention activities given by volunteers from charitable and private organizations.

"Atong ginapaigting ang (We are strengthening the) monitoring measures in the camps through proper camp coordination and management to avoid these unpleasant advocacies from entering the camp," Goc-ong said.

One of the primary objectives of camp management is to guarantee the protection and well-being of women and children, shielding them from all forms of violence and exploitation while residing in the camps.

"We closely supervise camp managers' activities to address families' psychosocial needs. These interventions should be both therapeutic and educational, tailored to their specific requirements, while ensuring the environment remains child-friendly and safe from any form of exploitation," she said.

Camp managers have collaborated with various faith-based organizations to address evacuees' psychosocial needs.

"We have engaged with faith-based organizations for values formation and spiritual enhancement, with thorough vetting and screening processes in place to ensure the integrity of these activities," she further elaborated.

Furthermore, DSWD-Davao, in coordination with local government units (LGUs), is currently relocating evacuees from overcrowded evacuation centers to tent cities in Brgy. Elizalde, Maco, Davao de Oro. Emergency cash assistance is also being provided to assist families in procuring essential needs beyond food supplies.

DSWD-Davao remains resolute in its commitment to ensuring the safety, well-being, and dignity of all evacuees, steadfastly standing against any attempts at exploitation or indoctrination. Through vigilant monitoring, strategic partnerships, and decisive action, the department continues to uphold its duty to serve and protect the most vulnerable members of society, even in crisis. PR


