Tightened security measures at evac centers amid rebel infiltration concerns

LAWYER Vanessa B. Goc-ong, regional director of the Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region, revealed increased monitoring of evacuation centers in Davao de Oro due to concerns about rebels disguising themselves as volunteers offering psychosocial support.

Goc-ong emphasized that security measures have been heightened in collaboration with camp managers, especially since some of the rebels pose as faith-based organizations,

She mentioned ongoing efforts to scrutinize and screen individuals and groups providing activities to prevent any undesirable advocacy from gaining ground. This response comes after reports from Noel Duarte, the provincial director of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) in Davao de Oro, expressing caution about allowing organizations into evacuation sites.

Duarte highlighted the need for support to address trauma among victims, particularly children, but stressed that precautions are essential.

The information received suggested that groups, suspected to be affiliated with the New People’s Army, were teaching children ideologies and exploiting their vulnerability for recruitment into the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF).

Hence, camp managers have been advised to carefully screen organizations to prevent those with ill intentions from entering evacuation centers and to uphold the province's insurgency-free status.

Davao de Oro was declared insurgency-free on September 19, 2022, becoming the last province in the Davao Region to make a formal declaration. RGP



Related stories: