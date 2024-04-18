DSWD-Davao posts 68% ECT completion rate

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) reported a completion rate of approximately 68 percent for distributing Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) to residents of Davao del Norte and Davao Oriental affected by the Shear Line and Low-Pressure Area (LPA).

Kris Sam Toralba, disaster response management system section chief of DSWD-Davao, bared this information during the Kapehan sa Dabaw on Monday morning, April 16, 2024, at SM City Davao.

Toralba noted that in Davao del Norte, 65,605 beneficiaries, equivalent to 93.7 percent of the 70,000 target, have received their ECT.

Meanwhile, in Davao Oriental, 30,723 beneficiaries, or 22.45 percent of the 136,860 target beneficiaries, have received assistance.

The distribution of ECT to Davao del Norte and Davao Oriental began in February 2024, and distribution to affected residents of Davao de Oro will start from April 22 to 29. The total number of beneficiaries is around 200,000, with the first batch comprising 22,632 beneficiaries.

Beneficiary lists for the ECT are compiled and verified by the Municipal or City Social Welfare and Development Office, endorsed by the Municipal or City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and signed by the mayor. This list serves as the master list used by DSWD-Davao for assistance distribution.

Lawyer Vanessa Goc-Ong, regional director of DSWD-Davao, mentioned that they initially aimed to complete ECT distribution to all beneficiaries by April 19, 2024. However, due to challenges such as officer availability, the target has been extended to April 29 for the first batch of beneficiaries.

“Our target to finish the distribution of ECT is supposed to be April 19 however, we have come across challenges such as the availability of accountable officers,” she said.

The ECT aims to support families affected by the Shear Line and LPA, bridging the gap between the response and recovery phases of DSWD-Davao's assistance efforts.

Toralba explained that each affected beneficiary will receive 75 percent of the current minimum wage rate in the region for 30 days, amounting to P9,960 based on the Davao Region's minimum wage rate of P442. RGP



Related stories: